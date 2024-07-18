MagazineBuy Print

Without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami cruises past Toronto FC

Miami’s five wins in six matches have all come without star Lionel Messi, who was on duty for Argentina during its Copa America title run and picked up an ankle injury during the tournament final on Sunday.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 08:31 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Miami’s Federico Redondo (55) celebrates with teammate Diego Gómez (20) after scoring a goal against Toronto FC during the second half of the MLS game at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday.
Inter Miami’s Federico Redondo (55) celebrates with teammate Diego Gómez (20) after scoring a goal against Toronto FC during the second half of the MLS game at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Inter Miami's Federico Redondo (55) celebrates with teammate Diego Gómez (20) after scoring a goal against Toronto FC during the second half of the MLS game at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Federico Redondo scored his first and second MLS goals and assisted on another as short-handed Inter Miami posted an impressive 3-1 victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Diego Gomez also had a goal and an assist and Julian Gressel contributed two helpers to sit at 12 for the season.

Drake Callender made three stops as Miami (15-4-5, 50 points) won for the fifth time in six matches and moved back above FC Cincinnati for the top spot in the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings.

Cincinnati routed Miami 6-1 in the Herons’ previous match but has lost two in a row since, including a 1-0 defeat against the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

Derrick Etienne Jr. pulled a goal back late for Toronto (8-14-3, 27 points), which has lost seven of its past eight. Coach John Herdman’s side began the night in eighth place and in possession of the first wild-card slot in the East but is winless in its past seven away matches in MLS play, a stretch dating back to mid-May.

Miami’s five wins in six matches have all come without star Lionel Messi, who was on duty for Argentina during its Copa America title run and picked up an ankle injury during the tournament final on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets was also absent due to a red-card suspension. And defender Sergii Kryvtsov exited the match with an injury in the 35th minute.

Toronto started off like the team closer to full strength, with Lorenzo Insigne getting the match’s first clear chance in the 17th minute and Deandre Kerr wasting some wonderful setup work from Federico Bernardeschi with another empty shot opportunity in the 27th.

READ | Cavan Sullivan becomes youngest player to appear in MLS match as Union tops Revolution 5-1

The Reds were punished 16 minutes later after Redondo spotted Gomez with a through ball from midfield. Gomez angled his run to remain onside, then drove a strong finish through goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Redondo made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute when he reached an outswinging set-piece service from Gressel on the right and powered his back-post header into the top left corner of the net.

Redondo’s second goal of the night and Miami’s third came six minutes later off another cross from Gressel from the right, though it was Gomez providing the final layoff.

