MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: France wins overtime thriller, books women’s basketball final with USA

Paris 2024 Olympics: France women’s basketball team advances to gold medal game at Paris Olympics and will play U.S. for the title.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 04:44 IST - 3 MINS READ

AFP
France is set to bring the Paris Olympics to a spellbinding end with both men’s and women’s basketball teams headed for a hoops golden double showdown with the United States to close out the Games.
France is set to bring the Paris Olympics to a spellbinding end with both men’s and women’s basketball teams headed for a hoops golden double showdown with the United States to close out the Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France is set to bring the Paris Olympics to a spellbinding end with both men’s and women’s basketball teams headed for a hoops golden double showdown with the United States to close out the Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France stunned Belgium 81-75 in overtime on Friday to reach the Olympic women’s basketball final, where they’ll try to stop the United States winning an eighth straight gold.

The USA kept their bid for history alive with a largely trouble-free 85-64 victory over Australia.

Gabby Williams scored nine of her 18 points in overtime to help France emulate their male counterparts in reaching the final.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: USA rally to beat Serbia, reach Olympic men’s basketball final

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m so happy,” Williams said. “This country, this federation, they’ve given so much to me.”

Williams, held in check early by Belgium, proved the difference maker when it mattered, converting a three-point play when she was fouled on a layup to get France off on the right foot in overtime.

Emma Meesseman pulled Belgium within one at 76-75, but Williams hit another layup then made a pair of free throws to give France some breathing room and after Janelle Salaun made a final free throw in the final second the Bercy Arena crowd erupted in joy.

“I’m glad the game went this way because it’s going to be a game we never forget, the country of France will never forget,” Williams said. “It’s kind of fun to win games that are a little ugly, a little intense.”

It was another bitter disappointment for European champions Belgium, who lost their quarterfinal at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games by one point in their first Olympic appearance.

They’d had the edge in a fast-paced first half leading by as many as 17 points.

But France, with 17 points from Valeriane Ayayi and 15 from Iliana Rupert, were down by just three going into the final quarter.

Rupert made a pair of free throws to put France ahead and they stretched the margin to as many as six before Julie Vanloo’s three free throws and a three-pointer from Meesseman sent it to overtime.

“We tried,” Meesseman said. “I think we came up short in some moments. We were not consistent enough.”

- USA on cruise control -

The United States made it look easy against Australia, taking control early and clamping down defensively to keep an Opals team stocked with WNBA talent in check.

Two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player Breanna Stewart scored 16 points to lead four US players in double figures.

“From start to finish, we were able to get the job done and get what we wanted,” Stewart said. “We were able to get stops and get out in transition and score the ball pretty well for the most part.”

Jackie Young added 14 points and two steals and two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, her blocks coming in the first half when the US established a dominant defensive presence.

After the United States leapt to a 12-4 lead Australia found a bit of rhythm to slice the deficit to 18-16.

But a turnaround jump shot from Brittney Griner and a three-pointer from Kahleah Copper had the US racing away again.

With 3:09 left in the third, Young came up with a steal and raced the length of the court for a basket. Moments later Stewart completed a three-point play and the United States had a 23-point lead.

The final quarter saw more of the same, the US leading by as many as 30 before it was all over.

“We are getting everybody’s best shot,” Griner said.

“It’s just when we’re locked in like this we’re really good and we’re really efficient,” she added of a US team aiming to continue the gold medal run they started in Atlanta in 1996.

Another victory would see them go ahead of the US men’s basketball team, who won seven straight Olympic golds from 1936-68.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

France /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: France wins overtime thriller, books women’s basketball final with USA
    AFP
  2. Aman Sehrawat’s quest for Paris Olympics glory: How the wrestler lost 5kg before bronze medal bout weigh-in
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Who is Aman Sehrawat? The bronze medallist in wrestling from India at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal, CAS verdict August 9 updates: India presents case, Operational outcome expected soon
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights, August 9, Day 14: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in wrestling to become India’s youngest individual medal winner; Imane Khelif wins boxing gold; Spain takes men’s football gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: France wins overtime thriller, books women’s basketball final with USA
    AFP
  2. Aman Sehrawat’s quest for Paris Olympics glory: How the wrestler lost 5kg before bronze medal bout weigh-in
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: IOA optimistic of favourable resolution at CAS regarding Vinesh Phogat’s appeal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Netherlands secures Olympic hockey double with women’s gold after shootout
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Benjamin wins men’s 400 metres hurdles gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: France wins overtime thriller, books women’s basketball final with USA
    AFP
  2. Aman Sehrawat’s quest for Paris Olympics glory: How the wrestler lost 5kg before bronze medal bout weigh-in
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Who is Aman Sehrawat? The bronze medallist in wrestling from India at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal, CAS verdict August 9 updates: India presents case, Operational outcome expected soon
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights, August 9, Day 14: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in wrestling to become India’s youngest individual medal winner; Imane Khelif wins boxing gold; Spain takes men’s football gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment