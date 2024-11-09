Inter Miami vs Atlanta United, MLS LIVE Streaming info: Lionel Messi’s Inter looks to make East Conference semifinals

PREVIEW

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will try to extend their pursuit of a domestic double when they host Atlanta United in the decisive Game 3 of their Round 1 MLS Cup Eastern Conference Playoff series on Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Atlanta rallied to a dramatic 2-1 victory over visiting Miami in Game 2 last Saturday, a match decided by Xande Silva’s thunderous strike in second-half stoppage time. Miami won Game 1 by the same score on Oct. 25.

Messi has yet to score in the series after posting an astounding 20 goals and 16 assists over just 19 regular-season appearances.

And if he can’t make more of an impact in the decisive game, there’s a chance overall top seed Miami could be eliminated three matches short of playing for MLS Cup. The Herons lifted the Supporters’ Shield already after earning an MLS-record 74 regular season points.