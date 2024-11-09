 />
Inter Miami vs Atlanta United, MLS LIVE Streaming info: Lionel Messi’s Inter looks to make East Conference semifinals

Inter Miami and Atlanta United have won one game apiece and will meet for the third game of the series on Saturday night.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 21:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a shot, pursued by Charlotte FC midfielder Andrew Privett (34) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a shot, pursued by Charlotte FC midfielder Andrew Privett (34) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo Credit: AP
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a shot, pursued by Charlotte FC midfielder Andrew Privett (34) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will try to extend their pursuit of a domestic double when they host Atlanta United in the decisive Game 3 of their Round 1 MLS Cup Eastern Conference Playoff series on Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Atlanta rallied to a dramatic 2-1 victory over visiting Miami in Game 2 last Saturday, a match decided by Xande Silva’s thunderous strike in second-half stoppage time. Miami won Game 1 by the same score on Oct. 25.

Messi has yet to score in the series after posting an astounding 20 goals and 16 assists over just 19 regular-season appearances.

And if he can’t make more of an impact in the decisive game, there’s a chance overall top seed Miami could be eliminated three matches short of playing for MLS Cup. The Herons lifted the Supporters’ Shield already after earning an MLS-record 74 regular season points.

When and where will Inter Miami vs Atlanta United kick-off?
The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (6:30 am IST, November 10).
How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in India?
The live broadcast of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United will not be telecast on TV in India.
How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United online?
The live streaming of the match will be available on Apple TV via MLS season pass.

