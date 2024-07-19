MagazineBuy Print

MLS modifies rules to improve flexibility in how teams add world-class or developing players

MLS rosters will now have six prime roster spots to acquire or retain world-class or emerging players.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 11:02 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
Los Angeles FC recently signed former French international Olivier Giroud.
Los Angeles FC recently signed former French international Olivier Giroud. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Los Angeles FC recently signed former French international Olivier Giroud. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Major League Soccer (MLS) is modifying roster rules to give clubs more flexibility in how they build their rosters as well as providing more benefits when players are transferred or loaned to clubs outside of the league.

MLS announced the changes on Thursday, saying it would go into effect for the secondary transfer window. That comes after an evaluation that began in 2023.

MLS rosters will now have six prime roster spots to acquire or retain world-class or emerging players. The change means teams can use all three designated player and U-22 initiative player slots, eliminating previous limitations, with the designated player rule allowing teams to sign up to three players whose total compensation and acquisition exceeds the maximum salary budget charge.

The U-22 initiative rule allows players to sign players 22 years of age or younger, with their unrestricted acquisition fees not counting against a team’s budget.

READ | Barcelona fans raising funds in TikTok for Nico Williams signing

Additionally, clubs can exchange a designated player slot for a fourth U-22 slot, though clubs must declare their roster-construction plan by August 14 to close the secondary transfer window.

Updated rules allow teams to convert up to $3 million of total transfer revenues received into general allocation money without restriction from any individual player transfer, up from more than $1.2 million.

Related Topics

Major League Soccer

