Japan footballer Sano arrested for alleged sexual assault: reports

Sano, who has made four appearances for Japan and was part of the squad at this year’s Asian Cup in Qatar, signed for German Bundesliga club Mainz earlier this month from Kashima Antlers.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 12:04 IST , Tokyo - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Kaishu Sano
FILE PHOTO: Kaishu Sano | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kaishu Sano | Photo Credit: AFP

Japan footballer Kaishu Sano has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, local media reported on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder and two friends, also in their 20s, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at a hotel in Tokyo on Sunday, Japan public broadcaster NHK and other media reported, citing unnamed police sources.

After responding to a call immediately after the alleged assault from the woman, reported to be in her 30s, police arrested the three near the hotel, the reports said.

Contacted by AFP, Japanese police were not immediately available for comment.

READ MORE | Rubiales to go on trial in Spain over unwanted kiss in February

Sano, who has made four appearances for Japan and was part of the squad at this year’s Asian Cup in Qatar, signed for German Bundesliga club Mainz earlier this month from Kashima Antlers.

Kashima said it was “very concerned about the matter regarding its former player” in a statement.

“Due to the nature of the matter, the club is unable to confirm further details but will keep a close eye on the situation,” the J1 League club said.

Japan’s Junya Ito, who plays for French side Reims, left the Asian Cup in February after Japanese police said he was under investigation for an alleged sexual assault in Osaka last year.

Ito denied the allegation and is suing his accusers for 200 million yen ($1.3 million) in damages.

Japan

Japan

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
