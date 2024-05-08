MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIFF Executive Committee approves AIFF PoSH Policy

All India Football Federation Executive Committee has approved the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Policy on Wednesday.

Published : May 08, 2024 15:25 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: All India Football Federation Executive Committee has approved the Prevention of Sexual Harassment.
Representative Image: All India Football Federation Executive Committee has approved the Prevention of Sexual Harassment. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image: All India Football Federation Executive Committee has approved the Prevention of Sexual Harassment. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

All India Football Federation Executive Committee has approved the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Policy on Wednesday.

The policy is to be implemented with immediate effect.

Based on the PoSH Act 2013, the AIFF PoSH policy is aimed to ensure a safe and inclusive environment within the football fraternity.

READ | Igor Stimac announces second list of 15 probables for Bhubaneswar camp ahead of FIFA WC 26 qualifiers

AIFF Acting Secretary General, M Satyanarayan said, “The need for a PoSH policy exclusively for the AIFF staff was much needed. We have drafted this by taking policies as per the PoSH Act of 2013 and the policies in a few other organisations as well and incorporated them into our policy.

“Our PoSH policy has been designed in a way that it can be altered and adapted as we go forward. Along with this, we have also planned to have an expert on the PoSH policy to address our staff at least three times a year to keep reminding them of it. It is essential, especially for our junior and women’s teams,” he said.

Related Topics

All India Football Federation /

AIFF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF Executive Committee approves AIFF PoSH Policy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Assad Valla named captain of 15-member squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; Australia, England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Murray to make return from injury at Geneva Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. AIFF Executive Committee approves AIFF PoSH Policy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Best goals scored in ISL 2023-24 season
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Best foreign signings of the 10th edition of the Indian Super League
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 diary: Joy Mohun Bagan!
    Amitabha Das Sharma,Aneesh Dey,Karthik Mudaliar
  5. ISL 2023-24 final review: Mumbai City relishes sweet revenge over Mohun Bagan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF Executive Committee approves AIFF PoSH Policy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Assad Valla named captain of 15-member squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; Australia, England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Murray to make return from injury at Geneva Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment