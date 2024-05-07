MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Igor Stimac announces second list of 15 probables for Bhubaneswar camp ahead of FIFA WC 26 qualifiers

Published : May 07, 2024 12:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE -Indian team training ahead of the match between India and Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 held at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on 26th March 2024.
FILE -Indian team training ahead of the match between India and Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 held at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on 26th March 2024. | Photo Credit: AIFF MEDIA
infoIcon

Indian senior men’s team head coach Igor Stimac, on Tuesday, announced his second list of 15 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar. The first list of probables was announced on Saturday.

The 26 players from the first list will begin training in the Odisha capital on May 10. The 15 players from the second list, comprising players from Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG, who contested the ISL Cup final, will join the camp on May 15. 

ALSO READ: IWL winner Odisha FC to represent India in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League

A total of 41 players will take part in the national camp. The Blue Tigers will face Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling away to take on Qatar on June 11 in its last two matches of Group A. 

India is currently placed second in the group, with four points from four matches. The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and book their berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

The second list of 15 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp (training from May 15)
Goalkeepers: Phurba Tempa Lachenpa, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh
The first list of 26 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp (training from May 10)
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Muhammad Hammad, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem.
Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.
Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Jithin Madathil Subran, Lalrinzuala, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri.

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
