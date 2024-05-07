Igor Stimac announces second list of 15 probables for Bhubaneswar camp ahead of FIFA WC 26 qualifiers

Indian senior men’s team head coach Igor Stimac, on Tuesday, announced his second list of 15 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar. The first list of probables was announced on Saturday.
The 26 players from the first list will begin training in the Odisha capital on May 10. The 15 players from the second list, comprising players from Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG, who contested the ISL Cup final, will join the camp on May 15.
ALSO READ: IWL winner Odisha FC to represent India in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League
A total of 41 players will take part in the national camp. The Blue Tigers will face Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling away to take on Qatar on June 11 in its last two matches of Group A.
India is currently placed second in the group, with four points from four matches. The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and book their berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.
The second list of 15 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp (training from May 15)
The first list of 26 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp (training from May 10)
