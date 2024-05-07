DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as playoff race heats up; Toss, squad, predicted XIs

- May 07, 2024 16:24Squads
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian.
Delhi Capitals’ (DC) stop-start IPL 2024 campaign enters its final lap as it takes on the formidable Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.
DC began the season on the wrong foot, losing four of its first five games. But the Rishabh Pant-led side soon clicked into gear, winning four of its next matches to put itself in contention for a playoff spot.
But a heavy defeat against Kolkata Knights Riders in its last game has put DC back on its haunches, with its top-four chances now hinging on other results.
For Royals, the plot has been far more buoyant. Sanju Samson’s men have been on a roll, sitting second in the table with eight wins out of ten matches. A win against DC will help it get back on top of the standings, displacing Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
IPL 2024 Action moves to New Delhi today with Delhi Capitals hosting Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Stay tuned for Sportstar’s complete coverage of the game.
