DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as playoff race heats up; Toss, squad, predicted XIs

Preview

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) stop-start IPL 2024 campaign enters its final lap as it takes on the formidable Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

DC began the season on the wrong foot, losing four of its first five games. But the Rishabh Pant-led side soon clicked into gear, winning four of its next matches to put itself in contention for a playoff spot.

But a heavy defeat against Kolkata Knights Riders in its last game has put DC back on its haunches, with its top-four chances now hinging on other results.

For Royals, the plot has been far more buoyant. Sanju Samson’s men have been on a roll, sitting second in the table with eight wins out of ten matches. A win against DC will help it get back on top of the standings, displacing Kolkata Knight Riders.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE