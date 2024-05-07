Paris Saint-Germain vs Dortmund LIVE score, Champions League semifinal second leg, PSG 0-0 BVB (0-1 Agg): All square at halftime as PSG struggles

Half time!

It is all square but Dortmund is leading on aggregate and as it stands, goes into the Champions League semifinals. PSG has been controlling the tempo of the game but is struggling to break BVB’s tight backline in the final third. Dortmund has tested Donnarumma on multiple occasion and is doing well on the counter, especially on the wings. More of the same is what the away side would be hoping for but it needs to stop PSG from keeping the possession and passing around in Dortmund’s half.