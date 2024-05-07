Paris Saint-Germain vs Dortmund LIVE score, Champions League semifinal second leg, PSG 0-0 BVB (0-1 Agg): All square at halftime as PSG struggles

- May 08, 2024 01:20Half time!
It is all square but Dortmund is leading on aggregate and as it stands, goes into the Champions League semifinals. PSG has been controlling the tempo of the game but is struggling to break BVB’s tight backline in the final third. Dortmund has tested Donnarumma on multiple occasion and is doing well on the counter, especially on the wings. More of the same is what the away side would be hoping for but it needs to stop PSG from keeping the possession and passing around in Dortmund’s half.
- May 08, 2024 01:1645’
Vitinha plays it Mbappe who dribble inside the box and plays it behind at the edge of the box to Ruiz whose shot is deflected away for a corner.
- May 08, 2024 01:1544’
Hakimi bursts into an attack but takes a bad touch and Dortmund wins the ball back.
- May 08, 2024 01:1342’
Vitinha takes a shot from 25 yards out. Although it did pack the power in it, the keeper catches it safely.
- May 08, 2024 01:1140’
Sancho plays it to Ryerson on the right wing and the full-back tries to play it to Sabitzer inside the box but puts too much power and the ball runs to the keeper.
- May 08, 2024 01:0735’ - End-to-end action!
Vitinha plays it to Ruiz who passes it wide to Goncalo Ramos. The striker’s pass into the box reaches Mbappe but he fails to take a good shot as Hummels intercepts and the ball is cleared away. Dortmund breaks into a counterattack as Adeyemi uses his pace to make a solo run but his shot is stopped by the keeper.
- May 08, 2024 01:0432’
Zaire-Emery plays it to Dembele on the right from inside box but the winger’s cut-back pass fails to reach Goncalo Ramos.
- May 08, 2024 00:5827’
Ruiz and Mbappe display a link-up play to push the ball ahead. Mbappe finally gives it to Vitinha at the edge of the box but his shot goes way over the bar.
- May 08, 2024 00:5525’
Mendes plays a low driven cross to Ramos but cleared away by Dortmund’s backline.
- May 08, 2024 00:5119’
Sancho bursts into a quick attack on the right, but is pushed too deep for a throw in. Ryerson throws it into the box again to Fullkrug who holds it and sets it up for the Ryerson but his shot strikes the side-netting.
- May 08, 2024 00:4817’
Mbappe tries to dribble but loses the ball. PSG is enjoying possession but strugling with its final third play. Dortmund needs to be more attacking in nature in order to extend its lead.
- May 08, 2024 00:4514’
Sancho tries to pick a through ball to Sabitzer in the final third but intercepted.
- May 08, 2024 00:4413’
PSG breaks into a counterattack as Ramos takes a shot from distance which goes wide.
- May 08, 2024 00:4312’
Ryerson launches the ball into the box from the right wing to Fullkrug who sets it up for Adeyemi for a volley which is deflected away for a corner.
- May 08, 2024 00:4211’
Dortmund’s Sancho dribbles from the back and pushes on the left wing but the ball goes out of bounds.
- May 08, 2024 00:409’
Dormtund loses the ball during an attack as Dembele pushes ahead with the ball but takes too much time to pass the ball.
- May 08, 2024 00:386’
Demebele on the right wing pushes deep but Adeyemi blocks him away for a corner. Mbappe takes a volley inside the box but the keeper catches it.
- May 08, 2024 00:365’
Hakimi crosses it again but it goes into the keeper’s gloves.
- May 08, 2024 00:354’
Hakimi crosses it in from the right to Ramos but his attempt goes straight to the keeper.
- May 08, 2024 00:343’
The teams exchange possession constantly and the ball is being played in the middle of the park.
- May 08, 2024 00:31Kick-off!
PSG kicks the game off as it trails by a goal!
- May 08, 2024 00:20Here’s what happened in the first leg!
- May 07, 2024 23:46Dortmund’s starting lineup!
- May 07, 2024 23:43PSG’s starting lineup!Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Ramos
- May 07, 2024 23:22HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS
Paris Saint-Germain: 2
Dortmund: 2
Draws: 3
- May 07, 2024 23:09Where to watch the PSG vs Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg match?
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg between PSG and Dortmund will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg between PSG and Dortmund will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.
