DC vs RR Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals began the season on the wrong foot, losing four of its first five games. But the Rishabh Pant-led side soon clicked into gear, winning four of its next matches to put itself in contention for a playoff spot.

But a heavy defeat against Kolkata Knights Riders in it last game has put DC back on its haunches, with its top-four chances now hinging on other results.

TOSS UPDATE

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.

PLAYING XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferriera, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

PITCH REPORT: DC VS RR

The pitch here has bare patches and a few cracks. There is still some grass cover in the middle of the pitch. Another high-scorer on the cards

For Royals, the plot has been far more buoyant. Sanju Samson’s men have been on a roll, sitting second in the table with eight wins out of ten matches. A win against DC will help it get back on top of the standings, displacing Kolkata Knight Riders.

The mood in the Royals camp continues to be upbeat despite a nerve-wracking last-ball defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.

Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

Bowl 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Here are the toss statistics and updates from the DC vs RR IPL 2024 match.

DC- Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 4

Result after losing toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2

RR- Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 6; Losses: 0

Result after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 2

Arun Jaitley Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 0; Losses: 3

Team batting first: Wins: 3; Losses: 0