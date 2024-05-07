MagazineBuy Print

DC vs RR Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals

DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi. 

Updated : May 07, 2024 19:10 IST

Team Sportstar
Sanju Samson (c) of Rajasthan Royals and Rishabh Pant (c) of Delhi Capitals at toss during match 9 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 28th March 2024.
Sanju Samson (c) of Rajasthan Royals and Rishabh Pant (c) of Delhi Capitals at toss during match 9 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 28th March 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Sanju Samson (c) of Rajasthan Royals and Rishabh Pant (c) of Delhi Capitals at toss during match 9 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 28th March 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Delhi Capitals began the season on the wrong foot, losing four of its first five games. But the Rishabh Pant-led side soon clicked into gear, winning four of its next matches to put itself in contention for a playoff spot.

But a heavy defeat against Kolkata Knights Riders in it last game has put DC back on its haunches, with its top-four chances now hinging on other results.

TOSS UPDATE

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.

PLAYING XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferriera, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

PITCH REPORT: DC VS RR

The pitch here has bare patches and a few cracks. There is still some grass cover in the middle of the pitch. Another high-scorer on the cards

Follow DC vs RR, M56 of IPL 2024, LIVE HERE

DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as playoff race heats up

For Royals, the plot has been far more buoyant. Sanju Samson’s men have been on a roll, sitting second in the table with eight wins out of ten matches. A win against DC will help it get back on top of the standings, displacing Kolkata Knight Riders.

The mood in the Royals camp continues to be upbeat despite a nerve-wracking last-ball defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.

ALSO READ | DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.

Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

Bowl 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

ALSO READ | DC vs RR head-to-head, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals overall stats; most runs, wickets

Here are the toss statistics and updates from the DC vs RR IPL 2024 match.

DC- Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 4

Result after losing toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2

RR- Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 6; Losses: 0

Result after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 2

Arun Jaitley Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 0; Losses: 3

Team batting first: Wins: 3; Losses: 0

SQUADS
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian.

