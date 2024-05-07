DC vs RR Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals began the season on the wrong foot, losing four of its first five games. But the Rishabh Pant-led side soon clicked into gear, winning four of its next matches to put itself in contention for a playoff spot.
But a heavy defeat against Kolkata Knights Riders in it last game has put DC back on its haunches, with its top-four chances now hinging on other results.
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Yadav
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferriera, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma
The pitch here has bare patches and a few cracks. There is still some grass cover in the middle of the pitch. Another high-scorer on the cards
DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as playoff race heats up
For Royals, the plot has been far more buoyant. Sanju Samson’s men have been on a roll, sitting second in the table with eight wins out of ten matches. A win against DC will help it get back on top of the standings, displacing Kolkata Knight Riders.
The mood in the Royals camp continues to be upbeat despite a nerve-wracking last-ball defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.
ALSO READ | DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.
Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.
Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma
Bowl 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
ALSO READ | DC vs RR head-to-head, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals overall stats; most runs, wickets
Here are the toss statistics and updates from the DC vs RR IPL 2024 match.
DC- Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 4
Result after losing toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2
RR- Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 6; Losses: 0
Result after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 2
Arun Jaitley Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Team winning the toss: Wins: 0; Losses: 3
Team batting first: Wins: 3; Losses: 0
SQUADS
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs RR Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals
- DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opts to bowl vs Delhi Capitals, Ishant returns; predicted XI, team news
- IPL 2024: Can Rajasthan Royals achieve the best-ever points tally in an Indian Premier League season?
- Indian sports wrap, May 7: India’s Kavin Quintal bags top-10 finish in JuniorGP World C’ship
- ISL 2023-24: Best foreign signings of the 10th edition of the Indian Super League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE