DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

DC vs RR: Here is the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match.

Published : May 07, 2024 09:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals.
Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals.

In the 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

RR is just one win away from confirming its playoff position while DC needs to win all of its remaining games to reach 16 points, the virtual barrier for a top four place finish.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.

Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

Bowl 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player options: Jos Buttler, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

DC vs RR DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (vc)
BATTERS
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jake Fraser-McGurk (c)
ALL ROUNDERS
Axar Patel, Riyan Parag
BOWLERS
Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Sharma
Team Composition: DC 4-7 RR | Credits Left: 5.5
SQUADS
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian.

