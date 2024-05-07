DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

In the 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

RR is just one win away from confirming its playoff position while DC needs to win all of its remaining games to reach 16 points, the virtual barrier for a top four place finish.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.

Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

Bowl 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player options: Jos Buttler, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

DC vs RR DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKET KEEPERS Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (vc) BATTERS Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jake Fraser-McGurk (c) ALL ROUNDERS Axar Patel, Riyan Parag BOWLERS Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Sharma Team Composition: DC 4-7 RR | Credits Left: 5.5