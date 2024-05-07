Rajasthan Royals has 16 points from 10 games in the Indian Premier League 2024 as it heads to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to take on Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.
With four games left to play, Rajasthan can take its points tally to 24, making it the best-ever for a team across the 17 editions of the competition.
The Sanju Samson-led side plays Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders after its game on Wednesday. The best for Royals so far is 22 points which it managed in the inaugural edition (2008), the year it clinched its only title.
Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab) also had the same number of points in the 2014 season, when it finished runner-up. Delhi Capitals (earlier Delhi Daredevils), Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians also recorded 22 points in an edition but with 16 games.
MOST POINTS IN AN INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON
- 1. Rajasthan Royals - 22 points - 2008
- 2. Delhi Daredevils - 22 points - 2012 (16 games)
- 3. Chennai Super Kings - 22 points - 2013 (16 games)
- 4. Mumbai Indians - 22 points - 2013 (16 games)
- 5. Kings XI Punjab - 22 points - 2014
- 6. Kolkata Knight Riders - 21 points - 2012 (16 games)
