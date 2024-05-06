Suryakumar Yadav scores second IPL hundred during MI vs SRH game at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav guided his team to a hard-fought win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash with a gritty century on Monday.

Playing at his home ground at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Suryakumar registered his second IPL century.

The World No. one T20I batter forged a match-winning 143-run partnership with Tilak Varma for the fifth wicket, helping MI get its fifth victory of IPL 2024.

143 is also the highest partnership for MI for fourth or lower wicket and the second-highest overall after Gurkeerat Singh and Shimron Hetmyer’s 144 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the same opponent.

Suryakumar, who came in at No. four in the fourth over, stabilised MI’s innings, which had suffered a top-order collapse in the 174-run chase.

This is Suryakumar’s sixth century in T20 cricket. He has four tons in T20Is.

He also became the second batter after Rohit Sharma to record 25 fifty-plus scores for MI in IPL.

Suryakumar also became second after Rohit to hit a ton in IPL 2024. The Mumbai lad finished things off with a six off T. Natarajan in the 18th over.