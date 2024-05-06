MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Suryakumar Yadav scores second IPL hundred during MI vs SRH game at Wankhede Stadium

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav guided Mumbai Indians to a hard-fought win over Sunrisers Hyderabad with a gritty 51-ball 102 on Monday.

Published : May 06, 2024 23:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav celebrates during the IPL match against Sunrises Hyderabad.
Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav celebrates during the IPL match against Sunrises Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav celebrates during the IPL match against Sunrises Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav guided his team to a hard-fought win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash with a gritty century on Monday.

Playing at his home ground at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Suryakumar registered his second IPL century.

HIGHLIGHTS | MUMBAI INDIANS VS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

The World No. one T20I batter forged a match-winning 143-run partnership with Tilak Varma for the fifth wicket, helping MI get its fifth victory of IPL 2024.

143 is also the highest partnership for MI for fourth or lower wicket and the second-highest overall after Gurkeerat Singh and Shimron Hetmyer’s 144 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the same opponent.

Suryakumar, who came in at No. four in the fourth over, stabilised MI’s innings, which had suffered a top-order collapse in the 174-run chase. 

This is Suryakumar’s sixth century in T20 cricket. He has four tons in T20Is.

He also became the second batter after Rohit Sharma to record 25 fifty-plus scores for MI in IPL.

Suryakumar also became second after Rohit to hit a ton in IPL 2024. The Mumbai lad finished things off with a six off T. Natarajan in the 18th over.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Suryakumar Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Suryakumar Yadav scores second IPL hundred during MI vs SRH game at Wankhede Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Suryakumar scores second IPL ton, guides Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs SRH: Sunrisers level on points with CSK, LSG as top four race heats up
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: No clarity over England players’ availability for playoffs despite BCCI’s talks with ECB
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Antonio Lopez Habas: Mohun Bagan’s Shield-winning coach who found a home in the City of Joy
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs SRH: Sunrisers level on points with CSK, LSG as top four race heats up
    Team Sportstar
  2. Suryakumar Yadav scores second IPL hundred during MI vs SRH game at Wankhede Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: No clarity over England players’ availability for playoffs despite BCCI’s talks with ECB
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IPL 2024: Opening batters with best strike rate in Indian Premier League; Fraser-McGurk tops the list
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: KKR charter flight to Kolkata diverted to Guwahati due to bad weather
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Suryakumar Yadav scores second IPL hundred during MI vs SRH game at Wankhede Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Suryakumar scores second IPL ton, guides Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs SRH: Sunrisers level on points with CSK, LSG as top four race heats up
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: No clarity over England players’ availability for playoffs despite BCCI’s talks with ECB
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Antonio Lopez Habas: Mohun Bagan’s Shield-winning coach who found a home in the City of Joy
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment