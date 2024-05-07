CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: When will online ticket sales begin for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

The online sale of tickets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals to be played on May 12 at M.A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai has been announced.

The ticket sales will begin on May 9 for the match happening on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST. The sales will take place from 10:40 AM IST through PayTM and www.insider.in.

TICKET SALE DETAILS

Stands Rate Mode of selling Sale date C/D/E Lower 1,700 Online Sales 09/05/2024 I/J/K Upper 2,500 Online Sales 09/05/2024 I/J/K Lower 4,000 Online Sales 09/05/2024 C/D/E Upper 3,500 Online Sales 09/05/2024 KMK Terrace 6,000 Online Sales 09/05/2024

CSK will be playing RR for the first time this season.

While Royals are on the brink of playoffs qualification, all the matches Super Kings play from here are a virtual knockout.