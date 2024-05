DC vs RR head-to-head, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals overall stats; most runs, wickets

Delhi Capitals takes on Rajasthan Royals at home in an IPL 2024 clash with the playoff race heating up in the league.

Here’s a look at the head-to-head statistics between this sides in the Indian Premier League.

DC vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL Matches Played: 28 Rajasthan Royals: 15 Delhi Capitals: 13 Last Result: Rajasthan Royals won by 12 runs (2024)

DC OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM Matches played: 80 Delhi Capitals won: 34 Delhi Capitals lost: 44 Tied: 1 NR: 1 Last result: Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs (2024) Delhi Capitals highest score: 257/4 (20) vs MI (2024) Delhi Capitals lowest score: 66 all out (13.4) vs MI (2017)

DC vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM Matches played: 8 Delhi Capitals won: 5 Rajasthan Royals won: 3 Last result: Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets (2019) Last 5 results: RR won - 3; DC won - 2

MOST RUNS IN DC vs RR IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS Ajinkya Rahane (RR, DC) 14 611 61.10 133.40 105* Rishabh Pant (DC) 10 385 55.00 163.13 78* Jos Buttler (RR) 9 346 38.44 163.98 116

MOST WICKETS IN DC vs RR IPL MATCHES