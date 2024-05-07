DC vs RR IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match today?

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) stop-start IPL 2024 campaign enters its final lap as it takes on the formidable Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday.

When these two sides met earlier in the season, in Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals squeezed out a nervy 12-run win. A similar result on Tuesday could all but ring the death knell for DC’s IPL campaign.

Here is all you need to know before the DC vs RR IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be played on May 7, 2024.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match take place?

The toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match on May 7?

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals PL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match online?

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals PL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.