MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi Smash 2024: Ayhika-Sutirtha, Manush-Manav pairs lose in round of 16

Later in the day, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade face the top-seeded Chinese pair of Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha for a place in the mixed doubles semifinals.

Published : May 07, 2024 16:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHTO: Sutirtha Mukherjee (left) and Ayhika Mukherjee (right) in action.
FILE PHTO: Sutirtha Mukherjee (left) and Ayhika Mukherjee (right) in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHTO: Sutirtha Mukherjee (left) and Ayhika Mukherjee (right) in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Asian Games bronze medallists Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Miyu Nagasaki (Japan) and Kim Nayeong (South Korea) in the round of 16 match of the Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Ayhika and Sutirtha lost 3-2 (6-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-6, 11-8) to the Nagasaki-Nayeong pair in 43 minutes.

In the men’s doubles event, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar went down 3-2 (18-20, 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-7) against Lubomir Pistej (Slovakia) and Chan Baldwin (Hong Kong) in the round of 16.

Later in the day, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade face the top-seeded Chinese pair of Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha for a place in the mixed doubles semifinals.

Harmeet and Yashaswini began their campaign with a 3-2 (11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5) win over Chile’s Nicolas Burgos and Paulina Vega before shocking 5th-seeded Spanish duo of Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao 3-2 (11-5, 5-11, 3-11, 11-7,11-7) in the round of 16.

Related Topics

Ayhika Mukherjee /

Sutirtha Mukherjee /

Manush Shah /

manav thakkar /

Harmeet Desai /

Yashaswini Ghorpade

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as playoff race heats up; Toss, squad, predicted XIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs RR Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss at 7pm IST; Can Delhi Capitals keep playoff hopes alive in clash vs Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Forest’s four-point deduction upheld by independent Appeal Board
    Reuters
  4. DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs RR head-to-head, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Saudi Smash 2024: Ayhika-Sutirtha, Manush-Manav pairs lose in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra stuns World No. 2 Wang Manyu, reaches round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Costantini returns to Indian Table Tennis team as foreign coach
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Sreeja overtakes Manika, becomes India No. 1 in women’s singles 
    PTI
  5. ITTF World Cup 2024: Sreeja, Manika eliminated in group stage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as playoff race heats up; Toss, squad, predicted XIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs RR Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss at 7pm IST; Can Delhi Capitals keep playoff hopes alive in clash vs Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Forest’s four-point deduction upheld by independent Appeal Board
    Reuters
  4. DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs RR head-to-head, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment