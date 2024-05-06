Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra stuns World No. 2 Wang Manyu, reaches round of 16

Manika Batra stunned World No. 2 Wang Manyu to progress to the round of 16 at Saudi Smash in Jeddah on Monday.
Batra, who recently lost her status as the top-ranked Indian female to Sreeja Akula, beat China’s Wang 3-1 (6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10) in 37 minutes. The Indian faces Germany’s Nina Mittelham, ranked 14th in the world, for a place in the quarterfinals.
World No. 39 Batra began her campaign with a 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-8) win over Romania’s Andreea Dragoman on Saturday.
In mixed doubles, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade shocked 5th-seeded Spanish duo of Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao 3-2 (11-5, 5-11, 3-11, 11-7,11-7) to reach the quarterfinals. Harmeet and Yashaswini had defeated Chile’s Nicolas Burgos and Paulina Vega 3-2 (11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5) in their opening-round match.
Later in the day, Asian Games bronze medallists Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee face Egypt’s Mariam and Marwa Alhodaby in the round of 32 in women’s doubles.
