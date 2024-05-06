MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra stuns World No. 2 Wang Manyu, reaches round of 16

Batra, who recently lost her status as the top-ranked Indian female to Sreeja Akula, beat China’s Wang 3-1 (6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10) in 37 minutes.

Published : May 06, 2024 17:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra.
FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Manika Batra stunned World No. 2 Wang Manyu to progress to the round of 16 at Saudi Smash in Jeddah on Monday.

Batra, who recently lost her status as the top-ranked Indian female to Sreeja Akula, beat China’s Wang 3-1 (6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10) in 37 minutes. The Indian faces Germany’s Nina Mittelham, ranked 14th in the world, for a place in the quarterfinals.

World No. 39 Batra began her campaign with a 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-8) win over Romania’s Andreea Dragoman on Saturday.

In mixed doubles, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade shocked 5th-seeded Spanish duo of Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao 3-2 (11-5, 5-11, 3-11, 11-7,11-7) to reach the quarterfinals. Harmeet and Yashaswini had defeated Chile’s Nicolas Burgos and Paulina Vega 3-2 (11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5) in their opening-round match.

Later in the day, Asian Games bronze medallists Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee face Egypt’s Mariam and Marwa Alhodaby in the round of 32 in women’s doubles.

Related Topics

Manika Batra /

Harmeet Desai /

Yashaswini Ghorpade

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Toss at 7 p.m., squad, fantasy team, predicted playing XI; Mumbai Indians up against Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN-W vs IND-W 4th T20I Live Score: IND 60/3 (8): Match to be 14-over affair after rain interruption; Mandhana falls
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP: New rules applicable from 2027 look to make races safer
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; Australia, England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Top five performers in Real Madrid’s run to 36th title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra stuns World No. 2 Wang Manyu, reaches round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Costantini returns to Indian Table Tennis team as foreign coach
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Sreeja overtakes Manika, becomes India No. 1 in women’s singles 
    PTI
  4. ITTF World Cup 2024: Sreeja, Manika eliminated in group stage
    Team Sportstar
  5. ITTF World Cup 2024: Sreeja, Manika win group-stage openers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Toss at 7 p.m., squad, fantasy team, predicted playing XI; Mumbai Indians up against Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN-W vs IND-W 4th T20I Live Score: IND 60/3 (8): Match to be 14-over affair after rain interruption; Mandhana falls
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP: New rules applicable from 2027 look to make races safer
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; Australia, England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Top five performers in Real Madrid’s run to 36th title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment