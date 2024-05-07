MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs LSG: Take every win and loss in the same way, says Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Sriram

IPL 2024: Sriram emphasised that his side needs to move on from the 98-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders which pushed the side out of the playoff spots.

Published : May 07, 2024 22:13 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after dismissing Phil Salt of Kolkata Super Giants.
Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after dismissing Phil Salt of Kolkata Super Giants. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after dismissing Phil Salt of Kolkata Super Giants. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Lucknow Supergiants assistant coach Sridharan Sriram said his side’s spinners will be geared up for facing Sunrisers Hyderabad’s in-form batting unit.

“I think in general, spinners have had a tough time in this tournament. Wickets have been so good and the scores have been high,” he said on Tuesday after heavy rains forced cancellation of his team’s training schedule.

“But, I think given our spinners, Ravi Bishnoi has bowled really well in the last couple of games. Krunal Pandya has been very good throughout, so I think we don’t really have reasons to worry about it,” Sriram said.

Sriram emphasised on the need to move on from the thumping 98-run reverse against Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Some games you are going to win big, some games you are going to lose. And, there are going to be tight games. So, in a 14-game competition, I think you take every win and loss in the same way,” he said.

“Just learn and move on. Pressure is the same for everyone. It is how we deal with it on the given day.”

“I think we have got experienced enough players to deal with it. One game at a time, one venue at a time. Three away games are definitely challenging, but we are up for the challenge,” Sriram said.

After 12 points from 11 games, Super Giants are still in the reckoning for a playoffs spot, but the need to keep its net run rate up does not bring additional pressure, Sriram said.

“I think we have got to focus on winning. The net run rate will take care of itself if we win. So, I don’t think there has been any chat around net run rate. It is about how we beat the opposition and that is what matters on a given day,” Sriram said.

On Mayank Yadav getting ruled out of the tournament, Sriram said: “Mayank is a superb talent. I think every team would love to have someone like him who can come and bowl that pace, get wickets through the middle. It is obviously disappointing that he hasn’t played for us. And all the games he has played, we have won.”

“So, we would love to have him any day in our side. But that is the business that we are in and that is the business he is in. His body is in. So we have got to take it in the chin and then get the other boys ready,” Sriram said.

