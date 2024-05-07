Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways with a handsome 20-run victory over Rajasthan Royals as they kept their slim IPL playoff hopes alive here on Tuesday.
Delhi now joined Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants with 12 points each in a mid-table scramble for the playoffs.
Here’s what the standings look like after the DC vs RR IPL 2024 game:
|Position
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+1.453
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.476
|3.
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|12
|+0.700
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|6
|5
|12
|-0.065
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.316
|6.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|6
|5
|12
|-0.371
|7.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.049
|8.
|Punjab Kings
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.187
|9.
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.212
|10.
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-1.320
(Updated after DC vs RR on May 7)
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after DC vs RR: Bumrah continues to stay on top; Harshal on second
- PSG vs Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg: Starting lineups in; preview, stats
- PSG vs Dortmund LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When, where to watch UCL semifinal; Head-to-head, Predicted lineups
- IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs RR: Delhi Capitals joins LSG, CSK, SRH in mid-table scramble for playoffs
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after DC vs RR: Samson jumps to third; Virat Kohli on top
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE