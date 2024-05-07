MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs RR: Delhi Capitals joins LSG, CSK, SRH in mid-table scramble for playoffs

IPL 2024: Here is the full standings list after Match 56 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. 

Published : May 07, 2024 23:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways with a handsome 20-run victory over Rajasthan Royals as they kept their slim IPL playoff hopes alive here on Tuesday.
Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways with a handsome 20-run victory over Rajasthan Royals as they kept their slim IPL playoff hopes alive here on Tuesday.

Delhi now joined Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants with 12 points each in a mid-table scramble for the playoffs.

Here’s what the standings look like after the DC vs RR IPL 2024 game:

Position Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1. Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 16 +1.453
2. Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476
3. Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 12 +0.700
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 5 12 -0.065
5. Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 -0.316
6. Lucknow Super Giants 11 6 5 12 -0.371
7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 8 -0.049
8. Punjab Kings 11 4 7 8 -0.187
9. Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 8 -0.212
10. Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 8 -1.320

(Updated after DC vs RR on May 7)

