DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Pant vs Samson subplot in Delhi Capitals’ encounter against formidable Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) stop-start IPL 2024 campaign enters its final lap as it takes on the formidable Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday.

DC began the season on the wrong foot, losing four of its first five games. But the Rishabh Pant-led side soon clicked into gear, winning four of its next matches to put itself in contention for a playoff spot.

But a heavy defeat against Kolkata Knights Riders in it last game has put DC back on its haunches, with its top-four chances now hinging on other results.

For Royals, the plot has been far more buoyant. Sanju Samson’s men have been on a roll, sitting second in the table with eight wins out of ten matches. A win against DC will help it get back on top of the standings, displacing Kolkata Knight Riders.

The mood in the Royals camp continues to be upbeat despite a nerve-wracking last-ball defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.

Royals’ success this season has been built around their well-rounded batting unit. They currently boast four players – Riyan Parag, Samson, Yashavi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler – with a 300+ run tally this season - more than any other team in the league.

Besides these four, Royals also have the West Indian lower-order big-hitting duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell and the up-and-coming Dhruv Jurel.

Royals’ batting brawn will fit well with the conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which has seen runs flow faster than any other venue in this IPL (11.85 runs per over - RPO).

DC too has some firepower in its rank, with the prominent ammunition being its young Aussie opener Jake Fraser-McGurk.

In the last two years, among batters to have scored at least 500 T20 runs, no one has a better strike rate than Fraser-McGurk (180.21). The 22-year-old has now set the IPL alight with his loose-limbed free-hitting, scoring 259 runs at a scarcely believable strike rate of 233.33.

On the bowling front too, Royals have an advantage over the home side. While DC bowlers have leaked 10.24 RPO this season, Samson’s men have gone a shade under nine (8.99 RPO).

A major subplot to watch out for on Tuesday would be the matchup between Pant and Samson. While both keeper-batters made the cut for India’s T20 World Cup squad, there is still no clarity regarding who will get the final nod in playing 11. A strong finish to the IPL season could just make the case for either of the two.

When these two sides met earlier in the season, in Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals squeezed out a nervy 12-run win. A similar result on Tuesday could all but ring the death knell for DC’s IPL campaign.