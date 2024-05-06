The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League is nearing its business end with almost every team still in contention to make the tournament playoffs.

Riding on the impactful performances from the opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders currently lead the table ahead of Rajasthan Royals which has played a game less.

Most teams have utilised the PowerPlay overs to good effect, taking on the opening bowlers with intent, resulting in the openers having an impressive strike-rate.

Let’s have a look at opening batters with the best strike rate in IPL 2024: