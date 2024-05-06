The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League is nearing its business end with almost every team still in contention to make the tournament playoffs.
Riding on the impactful performances from the opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders currently lead the table ahead of Rajasthan Royals which has played a game less.
Most teams have utilised the PowerPlay overs to good effect, taking on the opening bowlers with intent, resulting in the openers having an impressive strike-rate.
Let’s have a look at opening batters with the best strike rate in IPL 2024:
- Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC) - 239.65
- Travis Head (SRH) - 189.74
- Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 188.70
- Sunil Narine (KKR) - 183.66
- Phil Salt (KKR) - 183.33
- Mitchell Marsh (DC) - 179.16
- Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) - 176.00
- Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 172.54
- Rachin Ravindra (CSK) - 164.19
- Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) - 163.69
Latest on Sportstar
- MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Cummins, Sanvir struggle to get going; SRH 156/8 (19)
- IPL 2024: Opening batters with best strike rate in Indian Premier League; Fraser-McGurk tops the list
- IPL 2024: KKR charter flight to Kolkata diverted to Guwahati due to bad weather
- National Women’s Hockey League 2024: Bengal, Odisha win in sixth round
- IND-W vs BAN-W, 4th T20I: India beats Bangladesh by 56 runs in rain-curtailed encounter, takes 4-0 series lead
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE