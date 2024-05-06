IPL 2024: KKR charter flight to Kolkata diverted to Guwahati due to bad weather

Kolkata Knight Riders’ charter flight from Lucknow to Kolkata was diverted to Guwahati due to inclement weather over the city, the team announced on Monday.

The side confirmed the delay through an Instagram Live. The team’s charter plane was later given the clearance to fly back to Kolkata.

KKR last played in Lucknow on Sunday against Lucknow Super Giants, winning the contest by 98 runs. It is due to play Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Knight Riders sit on top of the points table with 16 points from 11 games.