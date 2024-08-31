Arsenal loans Raheem Sterling from Chelsea on transfer deadline day - reports

According to reports, Raheem Sterling has joined Arsenal from Chelsea on loan during the 2024 summer transfer window deadline day.
The 29-year-old winger has previously played for Liverpool, Manchester City and now is yet again on the move to a Premier League ‘big-six’ club.
More to follow.
