Scotland T20 World Cup squad 2024: Richie Berrington leads 15-member side

Scotland is placed in Group B along with Australia, England, Oman, and Namibia and plays its first game on June 4

Published : May 06, 2024 17:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Richie Berrington during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2021.
infoIcon

Richie Berrington during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP

Scotland on Monday announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the USA and the Caribbean.

Scotland is placed in Group B along with Australia, England, Oman, and Namibia and plays its first game on June 4 against defending champion England.

This edition will be Scotland’s sixth appearance in the T20 World Cup. The side has played 18 games and won five.

SQUAD
Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

All teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until 25 May, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC’s Event Technical Committee.

