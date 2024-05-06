MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England, Wales county players voice concern over intense schedule

Counties play at least 14 Championship matches, as well as a minimum of 14 T20 Blast fixtures and eight games in the One-Day Cup.

Published : May 06, 2024 13:18 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Former England men’s captain Joe Root, who plays for Yorkshire, said the schedule needed to change to see “long-lasting benefits” for cricket in England. (File Photo_
Former England men’s captain Joe Root, who plays for Yorkshire, said the schedule needed to change to see “long-lasting benefits” for cricket in England. (File Photo_ | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
infoIcon

Former England men’s captain Joe Root, who plays for Yorkshire, said the schedule needed to change to see “long-lasting benefits” for cricket in England. (File Photo_ | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

An overwhelming majority of professional cricket players in England and Wales have expressed concern about the demanding county cricket schedule, research published on Monday by the Professional Cricketers Association (PCA) has shown.

This year’s County Championship will run from April to September, with breaks to accommodate the T20 Blast competition and One-Day Cup.

Counties play at least 14 Championship matches, as well as a minimum of 14 T20 Blast fixtures and eight games in the One-Day Cup.

The PCA, which said the men’s domestic schedule was unsustainable in November, added that its research was conducted during pre-season meetings with all 18 first-class counties.

READ | BAN vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

In a statement, the PCA said the research “reiterated the issues current players face, with 81% admitting the current schedule causes them concern from a physical perspective while two-thirds believe the current structure is not conducive to high-performance.

“76% confirmed the fixture list causes them safety concerns regarding travelling to and from fixtures during the season,” the PCA said the survey found.

“While over eight in 10 worry about their physical health due to the unrelenting schedule, 62% of the same players noted concern from a mental well-being perspective, with many citing the inability to get away from the game during periods of the season.”

The PCA added that players wanted a minimum of three days of rest between four-day games and at least one rest day between T20s.

Former England men’s captain Joe Root, who plays for Yorkshire, said the schedule needed to change to see “long-lasting benefits” for cricket in England.

“I am fortunate to play a significant part of the season for Yorkshire this year and looking at the fixture list from a physical, well-being and high-performance angle does cause me concern,” Root added.

“Having space to recover, prepare and improve your game during the season is crucial, and the creation of minimum standards to protect travel windows and player welfare is non-negotiable.”

Related Topics

Joe Root /

England /

Wales

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England, Wales county players voice concern over intense schedule
    Reuters
  2. Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
    PTI
  3. Jyoti to lead Indian junior women’s hockey team for Europe tour
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: Narine transcends Lucknow’s short-ball ploy to continue rollicking season as KKR opener
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Lyles, Thomas star as USA dominates World Relays
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England, Wales county players voice concern over intense schedule
    Reuters
  2. BAN vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  3. PCB to reward each player with USD 100,000 if team wins T20 World Cup
    PTI
  4. Ex-skipper Elgar ‘stabbed in the back’ by Cricket South Africa
    AFP
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W, 4th T20I Preview: India women eye stronger outing with bat in 4th T20I against Bangladesh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England, Wales county players voice concern over intense schedule
    Reuters
  2. Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
    PTI
  3. Jyoti to lead Indian junior women’s hockey team for Europe tour
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: Narine transcends Lucknow’s short-ball ploy to continue rollicking season as KKR opener
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Lyles, Thomas star as USA dominates World Relays
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment