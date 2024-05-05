MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

The hosts eased their way to 142-4 in 18.3 overs, defying rain and some inspirational bowling from Zimbabwe after restricting the visitors to 138-7.

Published : May 05, 2024 22:42 IST , Chittagong - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hasan Santo in action during the match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.
Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hasan Santo in action during the match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hasan Santo in action during the match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AFP

Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 37 as Bangladesh cruised to a six-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Chittagong on Sunday, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The hosts eased their way to 142-4 in 18.3 overs, defying rain and some inspirational bowling from Zimbabwe after restricting the visitors to 138-7.

Bangladesh seemed to be coasting when opener Liton Das (23) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (16) took them to 56-1 before rain intervened for the second time in their innings to halt the momentum.

Luke Jongwe (2/35) dismissed Najmul and Liton in the next over after the rain break to put Bangladesh under some pressure, which increased following Jaker Ali’s dismissal by Richard Ngarava for 13.

But Hridoy and 38-year-old Mahmudullah Riyad, 26 not out, put on 49 runs for the fifth wicket to prevent a further slide and deny Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ | BAN vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Debutant Tanzid helps Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets

Debutant Johnathan Campbell earlier top scored for Zimbabwe with 45 off 24 balls after the visitors were asked to bat first - the highest-ever score by a Zimbabwean appearing for the first time in a T20I.

Campbell, the son of former Zimbabwean captain Alistair Campbell, put on 73 runs with Brian Bennett to help Zimbabwe recover from a precarious 42-5 afterit was asked to bat first.

Bennett stayed unbeaten on 44, facing 29 balls and hitting three sixes alongside two fours.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper Jaker Ali dropped Campbell on just one off Mahedi Hasan.

Campbell used his luck to hit four fours and three sixes before Shoriful Islam removed him.

Taskin Ahmed was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh (2/18) while leg-spinner Rishad Hossain claimed two wickets for 33 runs.

Bangladesh won Friday’s opening match by eight wickets.

The third match of the series will be held at the same ground on Tuesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Zimbabwe /

Bangladesh /

Najmul Hossain Shanto /

Liton Das /

Luke Jongwe /

towhid hridoy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 96/4 (10); Russell removes Stoinis
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 5: Tennis Premier League initiates action in Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  4. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 4-2 TOT; Son makes it two for Spurs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Amidst setback, Kratky and young Indian stars guide Mumbai City FC to ISL title
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BAN vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  2. PCB to reward each player with USD 100,000 if team wins T20 World Cup
    PTI
  3. Ex-skipper Elgar ‘stabbed in the back’ by Cricket South Africa
    AFP
  4. BAN-W vs IND-W, 4th T20I Preview: India women eye stronger outing with bat in 4th T20I against Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. Pujara hits first ton of County season to put Sussex in control
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 96/4 (10); Russell removes Stoinis
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 5: Tennis Premier League initiates action in Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  4. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 4-2 TOT; Son makes it two for Spurs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Amidst setback, Kratky and young Indian stars guide Mumbai City FC to ISL title
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment