MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: Harshal Patel wishes Punjab was more clinical about which bowlers to target vs Chennai

Reeling at eighth spot with as many points from eleven games, things look quite daunting for the Punjab outfit, but Harshal believes that it’s important to play good cricket in the remaining three games.

Published : May 05, 2024 21:00 IST , DHARAMSHALA - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Punjab Kings’ Harshal Patel
Punjab Kings’ Harshal Patel | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Punjab Kings’ Harshal Patel | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

Punjab Kings’ hopes of reaching the playoffs suffered a blow with its defeat against Chennai Super Kings, but Harshal Patel is still optimistic.

Reeling at eighth spot with as many points from eleven games, things look quite daunting for the Punjab outfit, but Harshal believes that it’s important to play good cricket in the remaining three games.

ALSO READ: PBKS vs CSK: Chennai bowling coach Eric Simons not concerned about middle-order issues

“In my 13 years of playing IPL, I have never seen teams out of the race or qualifying before 13 or 14 games are over. So, we are still in that race, and as a team we know that when we play high-quality cricket and if everyone does their job, we can beat any team on any ground,” Harshal said.

After its bowlers restricted CSK to 167 for 9, the Kings lost two quick wickets. But a 53-run stand by Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh reignited hopes before CSK bowlers bounced back.

“Even with that opening spell (by Tushar Deshpande), we were still in the game when Prabh and Shashank were batting. We had two early jolts, but at the same time the way Shashank and Prabh recovered from that situation in the Powerplay, we were quite settled at that point. If we had made a few better choices in terms of which bowlers to target, we would have probably been closer to the game,” Harshal said.

Ahead of its next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, Harshal hopes to learn a few lessons from the outing against CSK. “Coming into this game, we thought it would be a high-scoring venue because of the size of the boundaries and usually the ground offers some pace and bounce. But it wasn’t like that, especially today,” he said.

“The next game will be a night fixture, it might be a bit different and we might see 30-40 runs more on this surface. The lessons that we have learned is that if you bowl hard length into the stumps and keep stumps in play at all times, there’s reward for the bowlers and shot-making is sort of difficult from that length…”

Related Topics

harshal patel /

Punjab Kings /

Chennai Super Kings /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Yudhvir Singh Charak named concussion substitute for Mohsin Khan
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 178/4 (16); Yudhvir comes on as concussion sub for Mohsin, takes first-ball wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: Harshal Patel wishes Punjab was more clinical about which bowlers to target vs Chennai
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai bowling coach Eric Simons not concerned about middle-order issues
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 0-0 TOT; Match kicks-off; Salah starts
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Yudhvir Singh Charak named concussion substitute for Mohsin Khan
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: Harshal Patel wishes Punjab was more clinical about which bowlers to target vs Chennai
    Shayan Acharya
  3. LSG vs KKR: Sunil Narine overtakes Klaasen for most sixes in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai bowling coach Eric Simons not concerned about middle-order issues
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Bowlers help Chennai Super Kings keep playoffs hopes alive with 28-run win over Punjab Kings
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Yudhvir Singh Charak named concussion substitute for Mohsin Khan
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 178/4 (16); Yudhvir comes on as concussion sub for Mohsin, takes first-ball wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: Harshal Patel wishes Punjab was more clinical about which bowlers to target vs Chennai
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai bowling coach Eric Simons not concerned about middle-order issues
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 0-0 TOT; Match kicks-off; Salah starts
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment