IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai bowling coach Eric Simons not concerned about middle-order issues

Even as Chennai Super Kings brought its Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign back on track with a 28-run win against Punjab Kings, concerns remained over its middle-order.

At one stage of the game, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell bossed the PowerPlay and it seemed CSK was on course for a 200-plus total, but a middle-order debacle halted the team’s run flow.

However, CSK bowling coach Eric Simons wasn’t too concerned about the middle-order failure and hoped things would get better in the upcoming fixtures.

“I think we won’t be over-concerned about the middle-order. We know the quality is there and it might not have happened in this game. But as we move forward, we hope to fire again,” Simons said after the game on Sunday.

It was the second time in a row that Shivam Dube fell for a golden duck, but the seasoned coach backed the India international.

“I don’t think that’s a problem when you have a blip once or twice. That (middle-order) has been our strength. Dube has been incredible but he got out early twice now and that happens. The guys fought hard on the other side and got us to a decent total that we could defend,” Simons said.

“We had a few injury issues, we have had a few guys that haven’t got to play and working away from the initial 11-12 has been important. So, for someone like Samarjeet (Singh) to come in and do what he did tonight is very important. It was obviously his first game and the nerves were there.

“To get the wickets that did was magical. So, it’s important to make sure that the whole squad is ready because we never know when we are gonna call them…”

The defending champion will take on Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad on Friday in its next outing and will hope to keep playoffs hope alive.