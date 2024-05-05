MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai bowling coach Eric Simons not concerned about middle-order issues

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell bossed the PowerPlay and it seemed CSK was on course for a 200-plus total, but a middle-order debacle halted the team’s run flow.

Published : May 05, 2024 20:31 IST , DHARAMSHALA - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Rahul Chahar celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube during the match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings
Rahul Chahar celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube during the match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rahul Chahar celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube during the match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings | Photo Credit: PTI

Even as Chennai Super Kings brought its Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign back on track with a 28-run win against Punjab Kings, concerns remained over its middle-order.

At one stage of the game, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell bossed the PowerPlay and it seemed CSK was on course for a 200-plus total, but a middle-order debacle halted the team’s run flow.

However, CSK bowling coach Eric Simons wasn’t too concerned about the middle-order failure and hoped things would get better in the upcoming fixtures.

ALSO READ | PBKS vs CSK: Bowlers help Chennai Super Kings keep playoffs hopes alive with 28-run win over Punjab Kings

“I think we won’t be over-concerned about the middle-order. We know the quality is there and it might not have happened in this game. But as we move forward, we hope to fire again,” Simons said after the game on Sunday.

It was the second time in a row that Shivam Dube fell for a golden duck, but the seasoned coach backed the India international.

“I don’t think that’s a problem when you have a blip once or twice. That (middle-order) has been our strength. Dube has been incredible but he got out early twice now and that happens. The guys fought hard on the other side and got us to a decent total that we could defend,” Simons said.

“We had a few injury issues, we have had a few guys that haven’t got to play and working away from the initial 11-12 has been important. So, for someone like Samarjeet (Singh) to come in and do what he did tonight is very important. It was obviously his first game and the nerves were there.

“To get the wickets that did was magical. So, it’s important to make sure that the whole squad is ready because we never know when we are gonna call them…”

The defending champion will take on Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad on Friday in its next outing and will hope to keep playoffs hope alive.

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

Punjab Kings /

IPL 2024 /

Ruturaj Gaikwad /

Indian Premier League /

Shivam Dube

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 171/3 (15); Yudhvir comes on as concussion sub for Mohsin, takes first-ball wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai bowling coach Eric Simons not concerned about middle-order issues
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 0-0 TOT; Match kicks-off; Salah starts
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea lifts European chances with 5-0 drubbing of West Ham; Brighton edges past Villa
    Reuters
  5. LSG vs KKR: Sunil Narine overtakes Klaasen for most sixes in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. LSG vs KKR: Sunil Narine overtakes Klaasen for most sixes in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai bowling coach Eric Simons not concerned about middle-order issues
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Bowlers help Chennai Super Kings keep playoffs hopes alive with 28-run win over Punjab Kings
    Shayan Acharya
  4. MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head vs Bumrah and Co. as teams with constrating fortunes clash at Wankhede
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after PBKS vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings moves to third after win over Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 171/3 (15); Yudhvir comes on as concussion sub for Mohsin, takes first-ball wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai bowling coach Eric Simons not concerned about middle-order issues
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 0-0 TOT; Match kicks-off; Salah starts
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea lifts European chances with 5-0 drubbing of West Ham; Brighton edges past Villa
    Reuters
  5. LSG vs KKR: Sunil Narine overtakes Klaasen for most sixes in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment