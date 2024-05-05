MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Bowlers help Chennai Super Kings keep playoffs hopes alive with 28-run win over Punjab Kings

Coming into the game, CSK’s bowling department had injury concerns with Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana out of action, but it managed to execute its plans to perfection.

Published : May 05, 2024 19:35 IST , DHARAMSALA - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Chennai Super Kings bowler Tushar Deshpande celebrates after taking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow.
Chennai Super Kings bowler Tushar Deshpande celebrates after taking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings bowler Tushar Deshpande celebrates after taking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY/THE HINDU

A bout of flu forced Tushar Deshpande to miss out on Chennai Super Kings’ home fixture against Punjab Kings earlier in the week.

But in the reverse fixture on Sunday, the fast bowler returned to action in style and claimed two for 35 to guide CSK to a 28-run win and bring its Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign back on track.

After CSK’s innings ended at 167 for nine, it did not seem to be a great total on the HPCA Stadium surface. However, Deshpande struck in his opening over, dismissing the in-form Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw in a span of three deliveries. Punjab Kings could not recover from there, finishing at 139 for nine.

PBKS vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2024

Coming into the game, CSK’s bowling department had injury concerns with Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana out of action, but it managed to execute its plans to perfection as Simarjeet Singh - returning to competitive cricket after December 2022 - and Ravindra Jadeja (3 for 20) built on Deshpande’s fiery opening spell.

Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh forged a 53-run partnership for the third wicket and looked on course to guide Kings out of the woods, but things went downhill once Mitchell Santner earned a breakthrough, dismissing Shashank. Jadeja followed it up by nabbing Prabhsimran and triggered Kings’ collapse. The home side lost five wickets for 16 runs.

With this win, CSK kept its playoffs hopes alive despite another dull day with the bat. It lost opener Ajinkya Rahane early, but captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell dominated the PowerPlay, taking the tally to 60 for 1. At that stage, it seemed CSK was on course for a 200-plus total, but things turned quickly as leg-spinner Rahul Chahar broke the partnership and claimed the wickets of Gaikwad and Shivam Dube in consecutive deliveries. It was another golden duck for Dube, and having lost three wickets in a space of 11 balls, CSK’s innings needed consolidating.

Jadeja played a handy knock to guide the team past the 160-run mark, even though batting at No. 9 for the first time in his T20 career, MS Dhoni fell off the first delivery he faced. But in the end, it was CSK all the way.

