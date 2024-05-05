MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs CSK LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings takes on Chennai Super Kings; Toss at 3PM IST

PBKS vs CSK Live Score: Catch the live score and highlights from the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Updated : May 05, 2024 13:39 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. 

  • May 05, 2024 13:36
    HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL 

    Matches played: 29

    Punjab Kings won: 13

    Chennai Super Kings won: 15

    Tied: 1 

    Last result: PBKS won by seven wickets (Chennai; 2024) 

  • May 05, 2024 13:17
    Fantasy team picks

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh

    BATTERS

    Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Daryll Mitchell

    ALL ROUNDERS

    Sam Curran (vs), Ravindra Jadeja

    BOWLERS

    Matheesha Pathirana, Richard Gleeson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

    Team Composition: PBKS 6-5 CSK| Credits Left: 11.5

  • May 05, 2024 12:48
    Live streaming/telecast information

    The IPL Match between PBKS and CSK will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app/website. The match will also be telecasted across the Star Sports Network

  • May 05, 2024 12:31
    Predicted lineups

    Punjab Kings Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

    Bowl 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

    Impact Player options: Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary

    Chennai Super Kings predicted XI:

    Bat 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana

    Bowl 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana

    Impact Player options: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner

  • May 05, 2024 12:23
    Greetings!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. The home side will look to do the double over the defending champion while CSK will look to keep its qualification hopes alive with a win here

