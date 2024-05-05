PBKS vs CSK LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings takes on Chennai Super Kings; Toss at 3PM IST

- May 05, 2024 13:36HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 29
Punjab Kings won: 13
Chennai Super Kings won: 15
Tied: 1
Last result: PBKS won by seven wickets (Chennai; 2024)
- May 05, 2024 13:17Fantasy team picks
WICKETKEEPERS
Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh
BATTERS
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Daryll Mitchell
ALL ROUNDERS
Sam Curran (vs), Ravindra Jadeja
BOWLERS
Matheesha Pathirana, Richard Gleeson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel
Team Composition: PBKS 6-5 CSK| Credits Left: 11.5
- May 05, 2024 12:48Live streaming/telecast information
The IPL Match between PBKS and CSK will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app/website. The match will also be telecasted across the Star Sports Network
- May 05, 2024 12:31Predicted lineups
Punjab Kings Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
Bowl 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Player options: Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary
Chennai Super Kings predicted XI:
Bat 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana
Bowl 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Player options: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner
- May 05, 2024 12:23Greetings!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. The home side will look to do the double over the defending champion while CSK will look to keep its qualification hopes alive with a win here
