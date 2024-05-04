IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings sweats on fitness of bowling group after Deepak Chahar’s injury

Chennai Super Kings’ bowling coach Eric Simons said that a decision on Deepak Chahar’s availability for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be taken by the medical team soon.

The pacer, who picked up a groin injury in the match against Punjab Kings in Chennai earlier this week, did not travel with the team to Dharamsala and is being closely monitored.

“Deepak pulled up an injury in the last game and the decision on his availability for the rest of the season will be made by the medical staff. He hasn’t travelled to Dharamsala with us. That’s not really great news for us,” Simons said on Saturday.

Having lost three of its last four games, Chennai Super Kings needs to win all its remaining games to be in the race for the playoffs.

“All the games from here on are going to be important. But when you look at the table, you understand where we stand,” Simons said.

“We would only concentrate on what’s coming up next. So that’s the way we will approach it and that’s all we can really do. That’s been our strength and it’s one of the reasons we’ve made so many playoffs…”

With Chahar ruled out and no clarity on Sri Lankan recruits Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, the CSK coaching staff has had individual conversations with the bowling group ahead of the reverse clash against Kings.

“Certainly our conversation with the bowlers have been broader for this match. We chat one-on-one with a group of guys and certainly there’s going to be some changes. Deepak won’t play. Mustafizur [Rahman], as you know, is gone. So there’s got to be some change. We’ve got to find a new way,” Simons said.