IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan to miss home games against CSK, RCB; likely to return for Punjab Kings’ last two league matches

Shikhar Dhawan will be missing out on Punjab Kings’ home games against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but the team’s bowling coach Sunil Joshi is optimistic about Dhawan returning to the side for the last two group league fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Shikhar is undergoing rehab, he is doing well. He won’t be available for this game (against CSK) and we are monitoring him very closely. Hopefully, he should be back for the last two games,” Joshi said on Saturday.

Dhawan has been out of action since injuring his shoulder while fielding during the home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9, and in his absence, Sam Curran has been leading the side.

“It happened last year as well where Shikhar was in form for the first five games and then he got injured. And, back then too, Sam came in as his replacement. We did not hope a similar thing would happen, but it is what it is. Sam has done well and has stepped up well as a leader of the team,” Joshi said.

After early setbacks, Punjab Kings seems to have found its mojo as it went on to beat Chennai Super Kings earlier this week, and as the playoffs race intensifies, Joshi believes that it is important to continue with the winning combination and just focus on the process.

“Our approach is to go out there and give your best effort to win the game. The table calculation comes on its own and we don’t see that part too closely. We can only focus on what best we can do to improve as a team, what are the areas to get better,” Joshi said.

Punjab Kings is currently placed seventh, with eight points from 10 outings.