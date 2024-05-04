RCB vs GT Toss Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss, opts to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to prolonge its hunt for the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs when it plays Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss and opts to bowl against Gujarat Titans.
RCB Last Five Toss and Match Results in IPL 2024
vs GT - Won the toss, won the match by 9 wickets
vs SRH - Won the toss, won the match by 35 runs
vs KKR - Won the toss, lost the match by 1 run
vs SRH - Won the toss, lost the match by 25 runs
vs MI - Lost the toss, lost the match by 7 wickets
GT Last Five Toss and Match Results in IPL 2024
vs RCB - Lost the toss, lost the match by 9 wickets
vs DC - Won the toss, lost the match by 4 runs
vs PBKS - Lost the toss, won the match by 4 wickets
vs DC - Lost the toss, lost the match by 6 wickets
vs RR - Won the toss, won the match by 6 wickets
