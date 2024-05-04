MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs GT Toss Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss, opts to bowl against Gujarat Titans

RCB vs GT: Check the toss result and updates from the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans

Published : May 04, 2024 17:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shubman Gill and Faf Du Plessis at the toss during match 45 of IPL 2024.
Shubman Gill and Faf Du Plessis at the toss during match 45 of IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Shubman Gill and Faf Du Plessis at the toss during match 45 of IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to prolonge its hunt for the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs when it plays Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

FOLOW LIVE | RCB vs GT SCORE UPDATES

LINEUPS

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

TOSS - RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss and opts to bowl against Gujarat Titans.

RCB Last Five Toss and Match Results in IPL 2024

vs GT - Won the toss, won the match by 9 wickets

vs SRH - Won the toss, won the match by 35 runs

vs KKR - Won the toss, lost the match by 1 run

vs SRH - Won the toss, lost the match by 25 runs

vs MI - Lost the toss, lost the match by 7 wickets

GT Last Five Toss and Match Results in IPL 2024

vs RCB - Lost the toss, lost the match by 9 wickets

vs DC - Won the toss, lost the match by 4 runs

vs PBKS - Lost the toss, won the match by 4 wickets

vs DC - Lost the toss, lost the match by 6 wickets

vs RR - Won the toss, won the match by 6 wickets

