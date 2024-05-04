MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Starc attributes frenzied run-scoring to Impact Player rule, shakes off ‘price-tag pressure’

Having conceded nearly two runs a ball this season, Starc did not hesitate in spelling out the challenges for bowlers due to the Impact Player rule.

Published : May 04, 2024 18:46 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc celebrates after his team’s win in the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc celebrates after his team’s win in the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc celebrates after his team’s win in the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: AFP

Every time Mitchell Starc runs in the Kolkata Knight Riders’ purples this season, more than his craft, it’s the mind-boggling bid of Rs. 24.75 crore that is discussed.

Add to it the lanky left-arm pacer’s subdued first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season and the term “price-tag pressure” was being hurled more frequently than Starc’s accuracy with his lethal yorkers.

ALSO READ | Chennai Super Kings sweats on fitness of bowling group after Deepak Chahar’s injury

On Friday night, at the Wankhede Stadium, however, Starc found his mojo. Not only did he get rid of Ishan Kishan with a trademark in-swinging yorker that crashed into the leg-stump but the left-armer wound up the game with three more scalps. The four-wicket spell – only his second such instance in IPL – truly marked his return to the tournament since 2015.

Having conceded nearly two runs a ball this season, Starc did not hesitate in spelling out the challenges for bowlers due to the Impact Player rule.

“The Impact Player rule changes things a fair bit. Everyone gets to bat a lot deeper having a batting and a bowling XI. There’s a lot made of that rule throughout the tournament and there’s been a lot of high scores, which is the nature of the wickets and the grounds we play on here. That Impact Player rule has had a fair part to play in that, when you gonna have batters and batting all-rounders come in at 8 or 9, it’s a long batting line-up,” Starc said.

ALSO READ | LSG vs KKR: A clash of contrasting T20 templates with an eye on the playoff bracket

“There’s no fear in the PowerPlay when all you have do is to clear the infield and score runs. Certainly there has been some really good batting, it’s not just the rules that play a part there. There’s been some fantastic scoring, some fantastic partnerships and some individual brilliance with the bat. On the flipside, we have got the World Cup coming next month, there’s no Impact Player rule, so whether that affects the scores is yet to be seen.”

And has he succumbed under the price-tag pressure?

“I didn’t set my price tag, so it is what it is,” he said.

Related Topics

Mitchell Starc /

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 Final: Starting lineups are out, Chhangte and Petratos start
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss in 10 minutes, Dream11 fantasy team picks, Playing XI announcement soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs GT Toss Updates: Who will win the coin flip - Faf du Plessis or Shubman Gill?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Starc attributes frenzied run-scoring to Impact Player rule, shakes off ‘price-tag pressure’
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ipswich Town earns promotion to Premier League after 22 years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Starc attributes frenzied run-scoring to Impact Player rule, shakes off ‘price-tag pressure’
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: A clash of contrasting T20 templates with an eye on the playoff bracket
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings sweats on fitness of bowling group after Deepak Chahar’s injury
    Shayan Acharya
  4. RCB vs GT Toss Updates: Who will win the coin flip - Faf du Plessis or Shubman Gill?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings looks to regain lost momentum against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 Final: Starting lineups are out, Chhangte and Petratos start
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss in 10 minutes, Dream11 fantasy team picks, Playing XI announcement soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs GT Toss Updates: Who will win the coin flip - Faf du Plessis or Shubman Gill?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Starc attributes frenzied run-scoring to Impact Player rule, shakes off ‘price-tag pressure’
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ipswich Town earns promotion to Premier League after 22 years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment