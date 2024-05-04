MagazineBuy Print

Ipswich Town earns promotion to Premier League after 22 years

Ipswich Town achieved back-to-back promotion becoming the first team since Southampton in 2012 to do so.

Published : May 04, 2024 18:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ipswich Town players celebrate scoring a goal.
Ipswich Town players celebrate scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ipswich Town players celebrate scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ipswich Town achieved promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years after beating Huddersfield Town on the final day of the Championship regular season.

Ipswich defeated Huddersfield 2-0 to finish on 96 points, six ahead of third-placed Leeds United.

Ipswich will join Leicester City, which won the Championship, while Leeds, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City will move to the playoffs.

Ipswich Town achieved back-to-back promotion becoming the first team since Southampton in 2012 to do so.

