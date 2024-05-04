MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: A clash of contrasting T20 templates with an eye on the playoff bracket

Third-placed LSG will be the fresher of the two teams, having enjoyed a five-day break since its last game - a home win against Mumbai Indians, while it’s a quick turnaround for KKR who come off a rare away win vs MI.

Published : May 04, 2024 18:36 IST , LUCKNOW - 3 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
Pranay Rajiv
When the two teams last met this season at Eden Gardens, KKR beat LSG by eight wickets. Can the Knight Riders do the double?
When the two teams last met this season at Eden Gardens, KKR beat LSG by eight wickets. Can the Knight Riders do the double? | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak/The Hindu
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) quest for a third consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff finish continues as it hosts fellow top-four contender Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. 

Third-placed LSG will be the fresher of the two teams, having enjoyed a five-day break since its last game - a home win against Mumbai Indians (MI). 

The turnaround is much sharper for KKR, which ground out a splendid – and rare – away win against MI on Friday to move to second in the points table behind Rajasthan Royals. 

At the Wankhede, for a change, it was KKR’s bowlers who stole the limelight. Led by a four-fer from IPL-record signing Mitchell Starc, the Knight Riders defended a mediocre target of 170 after an out-of-sync performance with the bat. 

Sunday’s matchup between LSG and KKR will be a clash of contrasting approaches to T20 cricket. While the away side has adopted the high-risk, high-reward aggressive batting strategy, the home team has stuck to its relatively conservative template.

Mitchell Starc will hope to maintain his rhythm with the ball as KKR eyes a spot in the playoffs
Mitchell Starc will hope to maintain his rhythm with the ball as KKR eyes a spot in the playoffs | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
lightbox-info

While KKR has recorded a tournament-high 10.57 runs per over (RPO) this season, LSG has gone at just 8.98 RPO, the second-lowest in the league, only better than Gujarat Titans. 

LSG’s relative languidness with the bat has been enabled by its miserly bowling unit, which has given away just 8.96 RPO this season, the second-best in the league, only behind Chennai Super Kings.

But on Sunday, the Super Giants will be handicapped by the absence of tearaway quick Mayank Yadav, who was ruled out at least until the end of the league stage by team head coach Justin Langer due to an injury. 

LSG’s frugality with the ball though has been shouldered by its spin attack led by left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya and leggie Ravi Bishnoi. 

Among spinners to have bowled 10 overs or more in this IPL, Pandya has the second-best economy rate (7.20). He is bettered only by KKR’s Sunil Narine (6.72), who has relished an incredible season with the bat and ball. 

Alongside Phil Salt, at the top of the KKR batting order, Narine has also strung together the most prolific partnership of the season, amassing 492 runs at a lightning 12.40 RPO. 

To put it in context, LSG’s opening pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul have so far added 287 runs at just 9.11 RPO. 

But what unites both these teams is the hefty nature of their middle orders. While the in-form Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran form the crux of LSG’s spine, KKR has the likes of Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer – who scored a match-winning fifty against MI – to call upon. 

A KKR win on Sunday will lift it to the top of the table, while also damaging LSG’s hopes for a top-two finish. Having already stumbled to the Knight Riders earlier in the season – a resounding eight-wicket defeat in Kolkata – the Super Giants will look out to avoid an encore. 

