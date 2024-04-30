LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav walks off the field after suspected injury

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav walked off the field after a suspected injury in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing his fourth match of the season, Yadav returned to the LSG playing XI after a long injury layoff. The franchise’s medical team attributed his struggles to a side abdominal strain. Returning for LSG’s game vs MI was a gamble for the young pacer, whose express pace once made pundits and fans clamour for his inclusion in India’s squad heading to the T20 World Cup in USA and the West Indies.

Follow LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Live Match Updates here

In the match against Mumbai Indians at home, Mayank managed to bowl 19 balls. He took a wicket off the first ball of his final over, removing Mohammad Nabi but walked off the field with the physio behind him right after. There is no official news on why he left the field, but it is not good signs for the franchise going ahead.

At the toss, here is what LSG skipper KL Rahul said about the young pacer’s return to the playing XI.

“Mayank is back as well. He has bowled really well, he has a huge impact. I have been pushing the physios and medical team. Mayank is eager to go. Important that he gets it out of his head that he had an injury.”