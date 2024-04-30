MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav walks off the field after suspected injury

LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav walked off the field after a suspected injury in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. 

Published : Apr 30, 2024 21:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants
Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav walked off the field after a suspected injury in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. 

Playing his fourth match of the season, Yadav returned to the LSG playing XI after a long injury layoff. The franchise’s medical team attributed his struggles to a side abdominal strain. Returning for LSG’s game vs MI was a gamble for the young pacer, whose express pace once made pundits and fans clamour for his inclusion in India’s squad heading to the T20 World Cup in USA and the West Indies.

Follow LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Live Match Updates here

In the match against Mumbai Indians at home, Mayank managed to bowl 19 balls. He took a wicket off the first ball of his final over, removing Mohammad Nabi but walked off the field with the physio behind him right after. There is no official news on why he left the field, but it is not good signs for the franchise going ahead.

At the toss, here is what LSG skipper KL Rahul said about the young pacer’s return to the playing XI.

“Mayank is back as well. He has bowled really well, he has a huge impact. I have been pushing the physios and medical team. Mayank is eager to go. Important that he gets it out of his head that he had an injury.”

Related Topics

Lucknow Super Giants /

Mumbai Indians /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF commemorates 50 years of India’s AFC Youth Championship win
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav walks off the field after suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. How things fell in place for Rishabh Pant to make his comeback in T20 World Cup 2024 squad
    Sahil Mathur
  4. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Tim David cameo takes Mumbai Indians to 144/7 vs Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  5. The Open 2024: Troon’s sixth hole to set distance record in tournament’s history
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav walks off the field after suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: CSK aims to move clear of midfield pack with a win against high-flying PBKS
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya records first ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 playoffs: Which England players will miss the knockouts and why?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Harshit Rana suspended for a game after breaching Code of Conduct during KKR vs DC clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF commemorates 50 years of India’s AFC Youth Championship win
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav walks off the field after suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. How things fell in place for Rishabh Pant to make his comeback in T20 World Cup 2024 squad
    Sahil Mathur
  4. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Tim David cameo takes Mumbai Indians to 144/7 vs Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  5. The Open 2024: Troon’s sixth hole to set distance record in tournament’s history
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment