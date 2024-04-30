MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: CSK aims to move clear of midfield pack with a win against high-flying PBKS

Chennai Super Kings leads a group of four contenders on 10 points and is currently third in the IPL 2024 standings.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 20:22 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates with teammates after winning the match during the IPL matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday.
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates with teammates after winning the match during the IPL matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates with teammates after winning the match during the IPL matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Following its thumping 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings will look to move clear of a tight midfield pack of teams when it takes on a mercurial Punjab Kings at the MAC Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Super Kings bounced back in style against SRH with a clinical performance. Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his merry run while Daryl Mitchell finally found form. More importantly, the hosts’ bowlers took wickets in the PowerPlay thanks to Tushar Deshpande, an area where the side has struggled often this season. 

However, the form of Ajinkya Rahane continues to be a cause of concern, and there is an argument for giving someone like Sameer Rizvi an opportunity.\

ALSO READ: IPL 24 - Hardik Pandya records first ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants

Meanwhile, the Kings have arrived in the city in a buoyant mood after their sensational record-chase of 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The win was set up by openers Prabhsimran Singh and Johnny Bairstow, both of whom finally came to the fore after an underwhelming start to the season. 

If the top-order can be more consistent, it eases the burden on Shashank Singh and Asutosh Sharma, who have had to do the heavy lifting with the bat. If Shikhar Dhawan returns - a call on his availability will be taken on match day - it will bolster Punjab’s chances.

But the Punjab side’s bigger worry is its bowling, as the pace attack has leaked runs like a sieve. Having won just three games, it is a do-or-die match for the visitors, and a loss could well end their slim hopes of qualification. 

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: CSK aims to move clear of midfield pack with a win against high-flying PBKS
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: LSG 61/2 (8) Hardik Pandya removes KL Rahul
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK’s Fleming: Dube is going to be an impactful player for India
    Mayank
  4. LSG vs MI: Arshin Kulkarni dismissed for golden duck on IPL debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. CSK’s Fleming: Dube is going to be an impactful player for India
    Mayank
  2. LSG vs MI: Arshin Kulkarni dismissed for golden duck on IPL debut
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav walks off the field after suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: CSK aims to move clear of midfield pack with a win against high-flying PBKS
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya records first ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: CSK aims to move clear of midfield pack with a win against high-flying PBKS
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: LSG 61/2 (8) Hardik Pandya removes KL Rahul
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK’s Fleming: Dube is going to be an impactful player for India
    Mayank
  4. LSG vs MI: Arshin Kulkarni dismissed for golden duck on IPL debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment