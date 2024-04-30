MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya records first ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants

This is Pandya’s third first ball duck ever in T20 cricket and all have come in the IPL.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 20:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya during IPL 2024.
FILE: Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE: Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya recorded a first ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2024 match in Lucknow on Tuesday.

This is Pandya’s third golden duck ever in T20 cricket and all have come in the IPL.

Pandya has been having an underwhelming IPL 2024 so far where he has scored 197 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.88, at a strike rate of 150.38.

List of golden ducks recorded by Hardik Pandya in IPL:

1) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024 in Lucknow

2) vs Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), 2015 in Delhi

3) vs Delhi Capitals, 2021 in Chennai

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Hardik Pandya /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: MI 49/4 (9) - Pressure on Ishan Kishan, Nehal Wadhera after batting collapse
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: CSK aims to move clear of midfield pack with a win against high-flying PBKS
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya records first ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports schedule, May 2024: IPL Final, French Open, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, Boxing Olympic Qualifiers and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top 10 players with most sixes in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: CSK aims to move clear of midfield pack with a win against high-flying PBKS
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya records first ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 playoffs: Which England players will miss the knockouts and why?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Harshit Rana suspended for a game after breaching Code of Conduct during KKR vs DC clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants opts bowl vs Mumbai Indians; Mayank Yadav returns
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: MI 49/4 (9) - Pressure on Ishan Kishan, Nehal Wadhera after batting collapse
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: CSK aims to move clear of midfield pack with a win against high-flying PBKS
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya records first ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports schedule, May 2024: IPL Final, French Open, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, Boxing Olympic Qualifiers and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top 10 players with most sixes in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment