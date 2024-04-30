IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya records first ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya recorded a first ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2024 match in Lucknow on Tuesday.

This is Pandya’s third golden duck ever in T20 cricket and all have come in the IPL.

Pandya has been having an underwhelming IPL 2024 so far where he has scored 197 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.88, at a strike rate of 150.38.

List of golden ducks recorded by Hardik Pandya in IPL:

1) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024 in Lucknow

2) vs Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), 2015 in Delhi

3) vs Delhi Capitals, 2021 in Chennai