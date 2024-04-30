How India’s T20 World Cup squad players have performed in IPL 2024 so far

The 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies was announced by the BCCI. on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma will lead the side with Hardik Pandya joining him as vice-captain.
Here’s a look at how each player has fared in this IPL edition so far:
Rohit Sharma (MI)
Innings- 9, Runs- 311, Strike Rate- 160.30
Hardik Pandya (MI)
Innings- 9, Runs- 197, Strike Rate- 151.53
Innings- 7, Wickets- 4, Economy- 11.94
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
Innings- 9, Runs- 249, Strike Rate- 154.65
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Innings- 10, Runs- 500, Strike Rate- 147.49
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
Innings- 6, Runs- 166, Strike Rate- 171.13
Rishabh Pant (DC)
Innings- 11, Runs- 398, Strike Rate- 158.56
Sanju Samson (RR)
Innings- 9, Runs- 385, Strike Rate- 161.08
Shivam Dube (CSK)
Innings- 9, Runs- 350, Strike Rate- 172.41
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)
Innings- 6, Runs- 157, Strike Rate- 131.93
Innings- 9, Wickets- 5, Economy- 7.54
Axar Patel (DC)
Innings- 9, Runs- 149, Strike Rate- 124.16
Innings- 11, Wickets- 9, Economy- 7.24
Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
Innings- 8, Wickets- 12, Economy- 8.51
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
Innings- 9, Wickets- 13, Economy- 9.00
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)
Innings- 9, Wickets- 12, Economy- 9.63
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
Innings- 9, Wickets- 14, Economy- 6.63
Mohd. Siraj (RCB)
Innings- 9, Wickets- 6, Economy- 9.50
All stats updated till April 29
India T20 World Cup Squad
