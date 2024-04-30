MagazineBuy Print

How India’s T20 World Cup squad players have performed in IPL 2024 so far

The 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies was announced by the BCCI on Tuesday.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 17:17 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma in action during the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali
Rohit Sharma in action during the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma in action during the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali | Photo Credit: PTI

The 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies was announced by the BCCI. on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma will lead the side with Hardik Pandya joining him as vice-captain.

Here’s a look at how each player has fared in this IPL edition so far:

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Innings- 9, Runs- 311, Strike Rate- 160.30

Hardik Pandya (MI)

Innings- 9, Runs- 197, Strike Rate- 151.53

Innings- 7, Wickets- 4, Economy- 11.94

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Innings- 9, Runs- 249, Strike Rate- 154.65

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Innings- 10, Runs- 500, Strike Rate- 147.49

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Innings- 6, Runs- 166, Strike Rate- 171.13

Rishabh Pant (DC)

Innings- 11, Runs- 398, Strike Rate- 158.56

Sanju Samson (RR)

Innings- 9, Runs- 385, Strike Rate- 161.08

Shivam Dube (CSK)

Innings- 9, Runs- 350, Strike Rate- 172.41

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Innings- 6, Runs- 157, Strike Rate- 131.93

Innings- 9, Wickets- 5, Economy- 7.54

Axar Patel (DC)

Innings- 9, Runs- 149, Strike Rate- 124.16

Innings- 11, Wickets- 9, Economy- 7.24

Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Innings- 8, Wickets- 12, Economy- 8.51

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Innings- 9, Wickets- 13, Economy- 9.00

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Innings- 9, Wickets- 12, Economy- 9.63

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Innings- 9, Wickets- 14, Economy- 6.63

Mohd. Siraj (RCB)

Innings- 9, Wickets- 6, Economy- 9.50

All stats updated till April 29

India T20 World Cup Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

