South Africa squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of players

South Africa announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which begins on June 2 in the USA and West Indies. Aiden Markram will lead the team as the Proteas eye their maiden World Cup title.

South Africa is placed in Group D, along with Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Nepal and Bangladesh. The Proteas will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

They will face Netherlands on June 8, Bangladesh on June 10 and Nepal on June 15.

FULL SQUAD

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeze Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.