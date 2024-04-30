T20 World Cup 2024: India’s record at the ICC T20 World Cup, stats, wins, batting and bowling records

The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin in the USA and West Indies on June 1, 2024, barely a week after the Indian Premier League comes to a close.
While England will be looking to defend its crown, 2021 Champion Australia will look to make it three ICC tournament successes in a row after its victories in the World Test Championship and ICC ODI World Cup in 2023.
India, which finished runner-up in the latter two, will be keen to add a second title after winning the inaugural edition under the stewardship of MS Dhoni. The team has since finished runner-up once. in 2014, losing to Sri Lanka.
Here is India’s overall record in the ICC T20 World Cup:
India Overall record in ICC T20 World Cups
Most runs for India in T20 World Cups
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|H.S
|Virat Kohli
|27
|1141
|81.50
|131.30
|89*
|Rohit Sharma
|39
|963
|34.39
|127.88
|79*
|Yuvraj Singh
|31
|593
|23.72
|128.91
|70
|MS Dhoni
|33
|529
|35.26
|123.88
|45
|Gautam Gambhir
|21
|524
|26.20
|118.01
|75
Most wickets for India in T20 World Cups
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|BBI
|R. Ashwin
|24
|32
|6.49
|4/11
|Ravindra Jadeja
|22
|21
|7.14
|3/15
|Harbhajan Singh
|19
|16
|6.78
|4/12
|Irfan Pathan
|15
|16
|7.46
|3/16
|Ashish Nehra
|10
|15
|6.89
|3/19
