T20 World Cup 2024: India’s record at the ICC T20 World Cup, stats, wins, batting and bowling records

The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin in the USA and West Indies on June 1, 2024, barely a week after the Indian Premier League comes to a close.

While England will be looking to defend its crown, 2021 Champion Australia will look to make it three ICC tournament successes in a row after its victories in the World Test Championship and ICC ODI World Cup in 2023.

India, which finished runner-up in the latter two, will be keen to add a second title after winning the inaugural edition under the stewardship of MS Dhoni. The team has since finished runner-up once. in 2014, losing to Sri Lanka.

Here is India’s overall record in the ICC T20 World Cup:

India Overall record in ICC T20 World Cups Matches played: 44 Matches won: 27 Matches lost: 15 Tied: 1 No Result: 1 Best Finish: Champion (2007) Highest Score: 218/4 vs England (Durban. 2007) Lowest Score: 79 all out vs New Zealand (Nagpur, 2016)

Most runs for India in T20 World Cups

Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate H.S Virat Kohli 27 1141 81.50 131.30 89* Rohit Sharma 39 963 34.39 127.88 79* Yuvraj Singh 31 593 23.72 128.91 70 MS Dhoni 33 529 35.26 123.88 45 Gautam Gambhir 21 524 26.20 118.01 75

Most wickets for India in T20 World Cups