T20 World Cup 2024: India’s record at the ICC T20 World Cup, stats, wins, batting and bowling records

India at T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the stats and records of Team India at the T20 World Cup in all editions since 2007.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 15:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni of India and his teammates celebrate their victory during the final match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup between Pakistan and India held at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium.
FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni of India and his teammates celebrate their victory during the final match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup between Pakistan and India held at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni of India and his teammates celebrate their victory during the final match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup between Pakistan and India held at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin in the USA and West Indies on June 1, 2024, barely a week after the Indian Premier League comes to a close.

While England will be looking to defend its crown, 2021 Champion Australia will look to make it three ICC tournament successes in a row after its victories in the World Test Championship and ICC ODI World Cup in 2023.

India team for T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves

India, which finished runner-up in the latter two, will be keen to add a second title after winning the inaugural edition under the stewardship of MS Dhoni. The team has since finished runner-up once. in 2014, losing to Sri Lanka.

India T20 World Cup 2024 matches list: Full schedule, timings, venues and dates

Here is India’s overall record in the ICC T20 World Cup:

India Overall record in ICC T20 World Cups
Matches played: 44
Matches won: 27
Matches lost: 15
Tied: 1
No Result: 1
Best Finish: Champion (2007)
Highest Score: 218/4 vs England (Durban. 2007)
Lowest Score: 79 all out vs New Zealand (Nagpur, 2016)

Most runs for India in T20 World Cups

Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate H.S
Virat Kohli 27 1141 81.50 131.30 89*
Rohit Sharma 39 963 34.39 127.88 79*
Yuvraj Singh 31 593 23.72 128.91 70
MS Dhoni 33 529 35.26 123.88 45
Gautam Gambhir 21 524 26.20 118.01 75

Most wickets for India in T20 World Cups

Player Matches Wickets Economy BBI
R. Ashwin 24 32 6.49 4/11
Ravindra Jadeja 22 21 7.14 3/15
Harbhajan Singh 19 16 6.78 4/12
Irfan Pathan 15 16 7.46 3/16
Ashish Nehra 10 15 6.89 3/19

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
