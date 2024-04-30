MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Jofra Archer returns after cruel run of injuries; Buttler to lead title defence

Archer has barely featured for England in any format since 2021, mainly because of ongoing issues with his right elbow for which he has undergone two operations. A back injury ruled him out of most of 2022.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 14:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Jofra Archer has been named in England’s squad for the T20 World Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Jofra Archer has been named in England’s squad for the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jofra Archer has been named in England’s squad for the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Jofra Archer was selected in England’s provisional squad for the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, setting up a much-awaited international return for one of cricket’s most exciting bowlers whose career has been derailed by injuries.

The 29-year-old Archer has barely featured for England in any format since 2021, mainly because of ongoing issues with his right elbow for which he has undergone two operations. A back injury ruled him out of most of 2022.

The Barbados-born pacer was a breath of fresh air after switching nationality to be eligible for England ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, which he helped his adopted country win on home soil. Then he played a starring role in the Ashes that year.

England will hope he stays fit to play in a four-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan and then the World Cup, which is being held in the Caribbean and the United States.

England’s opening match is against Scotland on June 4 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Also in the 15-man squad were Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks, who have hit big knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent weeks. Left-arm spinning all-rounder Tom Hartley is the sole uncapped player in the group.

England will be captained by Jos Buttler, with the team seeking a third T20 World Cup title.

ENGLAND SQUAD
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Related Topics

England /

Jos Buttler /

Jofra Archer /

Jonny Bairstow /

Will Jacks /

Tom Hartley /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul not picked for T20 World Cup; Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya named vice-captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared by CAS to play during appeal in doping rules case
    AP
  3. India to host next year’s BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati
    PTI
  4. F1: Wolff knocks back speculation about Verstappen talks
    Reuters
  5. India team for T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: India’s record at the ICC T20 World Cup, stats, wins, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: All squads announced - full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  3. England squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Jofra Archer returns after cruel run of injuries; Buttler to lead title defence
    AP
  4. South Africa squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Nortje and uncapped duo Rickelton, Baartman picked in Markram-led team
    Reuters
  5. Don’t try to do something that you’re not: coach Gillespie’s message to Pakistan team
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul not picked for T20 World Cup; Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya named vice-captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared by CAS to play during appeal in doping rules case
    AP
  3. India to host next year’s BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati
    PTI
  4. F1: Wolff knocks back speculation about Verstappen talks
    Reuters
  5. India team for T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment