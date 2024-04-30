Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been suspended from the team’s IPL 2024 encounter against the Mumbai Indians on Friday, May 3, after breaching the Code of Conduct during the encounter against the Delhi Capitals on Monday.
The 22-year-old pacer has also been fined 100 per cent of his match fees after admitting to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct.
The pacer was earlier fined 60 per cent of his match fee after the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 for his send off gesture during the game.
For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.
Latest on Sportstar
- Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Champion Canada to face Britain or Germany in quarterfinals
- IPL 2024: Harshit Rana suspended for a game after breaching Code of Conduct during KKR vs DC clash
- LSG vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win toss - Lucknow Super Giants or Mumbai Indians?
- LSG vs MI head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians; most runs, wickets and other numbers
- BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh 119/10; Marufa removes Shafali Verma for a duck
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE