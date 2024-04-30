IPL 2024: Harshit Rana suspended for a game after breaching Code of Conduct during KKR vs DC clash

Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been suspended from the team’s IPL 2024 encounter against the Mumbai Indians on Friday, May 3, after breaching the Code of Conduct during the encounter against the Delhi Capitals on Monday.

The 22-year-old pacer has also been fined 100 per cent of his match fees after admitting to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct.

The pacer was earlier fined 60 per cent of his match fee after the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 for his send off gesture during the game.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.