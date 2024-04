LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Lucknow Super Giants will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Both LSG and MI are coming into this match suffering losses in their respective previous matches. While Lucknow finds itself in the mid-table tussle, MI is trying to move up from the bottom half.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for LSG vs MI:

Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI:

Bat 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur/ Mayank Yadav

Bowl 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, M. Siddharth, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Impact Player options: Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah

Bowl 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Impact Player options: Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya

LSG vs MI DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKETKEEPERS KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Tim David ALL ROUNDERS Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah Team Compostition: LSG 5-6 MI | Credits left: 8