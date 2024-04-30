Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Champion Canada to face Britain or Germany in quarterfinals

Reigning champion Canada will face either Germany or Britain in its opening match at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain in November with runner-up Italy against Japan or Romania.

Tuesday’s draw for the climax of the women’s team event also paired 18-time champion USA against Slovakia.

Twelve teams qualified for the Finals with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announcing last week that the format had been changed from groups to a straight knockout.

The 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals Draw is set 🔒



12-20 November, Seville, Spain 📍#BJKCuppic.twitter.com/gawprVtGRF — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) April 30, 2024

Four seeded nations -- Canada, Italy, Czech Republic and Australia -- received byes to the quarterfinals.

Host Spain will have to get past Poland with the winner facing the Czechs.

Should Britain beat Germany it could set up a repeat of the 2021 US Open final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez, who inspired Canada to the title last year.

Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium will host the Finals with the opening round matches from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, followed by the quarterfinals on Nov. 15 to Nov. 17. The semifinals will take place on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 with the final on Nov. 20.

Each tie consists of two singles matches and a doubles.