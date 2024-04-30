MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Champion Canada to face Britain or Germany in quarterfinals

Twelve teams qualified for the Finals with the International Tennis Federation announcing last week that the format had been changed from groups to a straight knockout.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 18:16 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Canada celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Billie Jean King Cup in 2023.
Canada celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Billie Jean King Cup in 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Canada celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Billie Jean King Cup in 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Reigning champion Canada will face either Germany or Britain in its opening match at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain in November with runner-up Italy against Japan or Romania.

Tuesday’s draw for the climax of the women’s team event also paired 18-time champion USA against Slovakia.

Twelve teams qualified for the Finals with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announcing last week that the format had been changed from groups to a straight knockout.

Four seeded nations -- Canada, Italy, Czech Republic and Australia -- received byes to the quarterfinals.

Host Spain will have to get past Poland with the winner facing the Czechs.

Should Britain beat Germany it could set up a repeat of the 2021 US Open final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez, who inspired Canada to the title last year.

Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium will host the Finals with the opening round matches from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, followed by the quarterfinals on Nov. 15 to Nov. 17. The semifinals will take place on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 with the final on Nov. 20.

Each tie consists of two singles matches and a doubles. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Billie Jean King Cup /

ITF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Champion Canada to face Britain or Germany in quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024: Harshit Rana suspended for a game after breaching Code of Conduct during KKR vs DC clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win toss - Lucknow Super Giants or Mumbai Indians?
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs MI head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh 119/10; Marufa removes Shafali Verma for a duck
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Champion Canada to face Britain or Germany in quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. Madrid Open 2024: Nadal battles past Cachin, progresses to round of 16
    AP
  3. Madrid Open 2024: Jabeur reaches quarters; demands ‘more respect’ for women players
    AFP
  4. Madrid Open 2024: Champion Alcaraz passes ‘test of fire’ to reach last 16
    AFP
  5. Rybakina, Rublev reach Madrid Open last 16
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Champion Canada to face Britain or Germany in quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024: Harshit Rana suspended for a game after breaching Code of Conduct during KKR vs DC clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win toss - Lucknow Super Giants or Mumbai Indians?
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs MI head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh 119/10; Marufa removes Shafali Verma for a duck
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment