MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic splits with fitness coach in latest shakeup

The Italian Panichi joined Djokovic’s team as fitness coach in 2017.

Published : May 01, 2024 08:33 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
World number one Novak Djokovic thanked his long-time fitness coach Marco Panichi for his years of service.
World number one Novak Djokovic thanked his long-time fitness coach Marco Panichi for his years of service. | Photo Credit: Instagram | Djokovic
infoIcon

World number one Novak Djokovic thanked his long-time fitness coach Marco Panichi for his years of service. | Photo Credit: Instagram | Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic thanked his long-time fitness coach Marco Panichi for his years of service on Tuesday, signaling the end of their working relationship in the latest shakeup in the 24-times Grand Slam winner’s camp.

The Serb said last week that he was considering going without a coach after ending a five-year partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic last month, following his early exit from Indian Wells.

The Italian Panichi joined Djokovic’s team as fitness coach in 2017.

READ | Nadal bids farewell to Madrid after defeat by Lehecka

“What amazing years of collaboration we’ve had. We reached the summit, won titles, broken records. But most of all, I have enjoyed our most ‘ordinary’ days of training in and out of the gym,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

“(Thank you) for all the energy, effort and time you invested in making me the best possible player and person I can be. Much love.”

Djokovic skipped the Madrid Open this year to focus on the Grand Slams and the upcoming Paris Olympics, but plans to compete in Rome. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

Novak Djokovic /

Madrid Open /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic splits with fitness coach in latest shakeup
    Reuters
  2. Atletico Madrid hit with two-match partial stand closure after racist abuse
    Reuters
  3. Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Mitch Marsh to captain; Steve Smith misses out
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; Australia, England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nadal bids farewell to Madrid after defeat by Lehecka
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic splits with fitness coach in latest shakeup
    Reuters
  2. Nadal bids farewell to Madrid after defeat by Lehecka
    Reuters
  3. Madrid Open 2024: Swiatek rallies against Haddad Maia to reach semis
    AP
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Champion Canada to face Britain or Germany in quarterfinals
    Reuters
  5. Madrid Open 2024: Nadal battles past Cachin, progresses to round of 16
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic splits with fitness coach in latest shakeup
    Reuters
  2. Atletico Madrid hit with two-match partial stand closure after racist abuse
    Reuters
  3. Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Mitch Marsh to captain; Steve Smith misses out
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; Australia, England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nadal bids farewell to Madrid after defeat by Lehecka
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment