MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Red Bull confirms legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey to leave team after 2024 season

Formula 1 side Red Bull Racing confirmed on Wednesday that its Chief technology officer Adrian Newey will leave the team at the end of the ongoing F1 season.

Published : May 01, 2024 14:50 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Adrian Newey during the Japanese Grand Prix.
Adrian Newey during the Japanese Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON/Getty Images
infoIcon

Adrian Newey during the Japanese Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON/Getty Images

Formula One’s most sought after designer Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025, after 19 years at the F1 team, Red Bull said in a statement on Wednesday.

The BBC and Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport reported last month that the Briton had told Red Bull he wanted to move on following allegations about team principal Christian Horner.

Horner was cleared in February of alleged misconduct towards a female employee, who has lodged an appeal against the outcome.

“For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning Team,” Newey said in a statement.

“However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself.”

Newey cars have won 25 drivers’ and constructors’ championships for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

“All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian’s hand on the technical tiller,” Horner said. “His vision and brilliance have helped us to 13 titles in 20 seasons.

“For me, when Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer. Two decades and 13 Championships later he leaves as a true legend.”

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Red Bull confirms legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey to leave team after 2024 season
    Reuters
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Drop-in pitches being transported for installation at New York venue
    PTI
  3. BAN vs IND, 3rd T20I: India eyes unassailable lead against Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. World champion Clareburt hopes China doping case won’t dominate Paris 2024 Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Wolves boss O’Neil receives one-match ban for ‘threatening’ behaviour after West Ham defeat
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Red Bull confirms legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey to leave team after 2024 season
    Reuters
  2. F1: Aston Martin seeks review of Alonso’s Chinese Grand Prix sprint penalty
    Reuters
  3. F1: Wolff knocks back speculation about Verstappen talks
    Reuters
  4. Hulkenberg to race for Sauber and Audi in F1 from 2025
    Reuters
  5. Red Bull denies reports that design chief Adrian Newey is leaving
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Red Bull confirms legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey to leave team after 2024 season
    Reuters
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Drop-in pitches being transported for installation at New York venue
    PTI
  3. BAN vs IND, 3rd T20I: India eyes unassailable lead against Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. World champion Clareburt hopes China doping case won’t dominate Paris 2024 Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Wolves boss O’Neil receives one-match ban for ‘threatening’ behaviour after West Ham defeat
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment