Madrid Open 2024: Swiatek rallies against Haddad Maia to reach semis

Swiatek will next face eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur, a former champion, or 18th-seeded Madison Keys.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 22:53 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Poland’s Iga Swiatek in action during her quarter final match against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek in action during her quarter final match against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek in action during her quarter final match against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Iga Swiatek came from a set down to defeat Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 and reach the Madrid Open semifinals for a second straight year on Tuesday.

The top-ranked Swiatek was up 4-1 in the first set but the 14th-ranked Brazilian rallied. Swiatek regained control in the final two sets to reach her fifth semifinal of the year.

She will next face eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur, a former champion, or 18th-seeded Madison Keys.

The Madrid Open is the only high-profile European clay tournament that Swiatek has yet to win.

ALSO READ: Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Champion Canada to face Britain or Germany in quarterfinals

In the men’s draw, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev was given the run around by Alexander Bublik before winning 7-6 (3), 6-4.

“A lot of drop shots, and I got so tired in the end running for them,” Medvedev said. “That’s when you lose your concentration, and you start to play a bit worse. That’s what happened, but after the match, he told me he was dead also. So, good for me, at least I was not the only one.”

Medvedev will next play record five-time champion Rafael Nadal or 30th-seeded Jiri Lehecka. 

World No. 8 Andrey Rublev comfortably defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-4 for his third consecutive straight-set win in Madrid.

Francisco Cerundolo, ranked 22nd, upset two-time champion Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 for his third career win over a top-five player. Cerundolo has Taylor Fritz next after the American defeated Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (2), 6-4.

